Welcome To Plathville: The Truth About Micah Plath's Love Life

Micah Plath is the third-born child in the Plath family. He has two older siblings, Ethan and Hosanna, and six younger siblings, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. The family, which stars in their own reality television series, "Welcome to Plathville," is headed by parents Barry and Kim. The large, ultra-conservative family reminds many viewers of the Duggars, who have a reality show of their own, "19 Kids and Counting." Both families have super strict rules when it comes to raising kids ... though it seems that the Plath kids are given a bit more freedom once they turn 18. All four eldest Plath kids currently live outside of the family home in southern Georgia — although most only live up the street — and are busy experiencing all the joys of life they were deprived of growing up, such as watching movies, eating sugar, and drinking soda.