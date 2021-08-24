Cancel
Health

Shoulder Innovations wins FDA clearance for InSet Reverse shoulder arthroplasty system

By Danielle Kirsh
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoulder Innovations this week announced that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its InSet Reverse shoulder arthroplasty system. Holland, Mich.-based Shoulder Innovations designed the InSet system with AI-enabled 3D PreView software planning for precise implant selection and placement. It has been shown in testing to significantly reduce glenoid implant micro-motion and simplifies surgical techniques to increase implant longevity, according to the company.

#Arthroplasty#Shoulder Innovations
