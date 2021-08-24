Shoulder Innovations wins FDA clearance for InSet Reverse shoulder arthroplasty system
Shoulder Innovations this week announced that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its InSet Reverse shoulder arthroplasty system. Holland, Mich.-based Shoulder Innovations designed the InSet system with AI-enabled 3D PreView software planning for precise implant selection and placement. It has been shown in testing to significantly reduce glenoid implant micro-motion and simplifies surgical techniques to increase implant longevity, according to the company.www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
