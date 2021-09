It’s one of the scariest thoughts for us if we are optimistic personalities who practice the law of attraction in their lives. We go to great lengths to avoid this thought but it’s the reality of most. We do it all time: Our manifestation not comes true. Maybe It’s because we are not brave enough to release ourselves out of the habitual emotions that keep our body on autopilot, re-living the same experiences day after day? Research has proved that over 95% of our life we run on automatic pilot.