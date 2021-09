We know that tough moment when you have invited a few friends over, have the perfect appetizer menu selected but can’t figure out the best wine? Or maybe you are simply starting from scratch and need a quick pairing for a small gathering you threw together at the last minute. Some people are amazing at knowing exactly which appetizer, main course, or dessert goes with which wine. Others, such as myself, need a bit of help in this area. To help out Suncoast hosts and hostesses, we have compiled a shortlist of great appetizer and wine options that are sure to be a hit at your next gathering.