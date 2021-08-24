Cancel
New computational method opens window into immune cell behavior

By Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
Cover picture for the articleImmune cells have many jobs to do: Some identify infected cells and eliminate them. Others help rein in inflammation to prevent damage to healthy tissue. And many are critical components of cancer treatment. Researchers know that the specialized receptors of a type of immune cell called a T cell help regulate T cells' activity and immune roles. A new computational method called CoNGA, published today in Nature Biotechnology, could help bring into focus the hidden biological patterns that link T-cell receptor, or TCR, gene sequences and T-cell function.

