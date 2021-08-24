An innovative process prevents irreversible energy loss in batteries
When its battery is fully charged, an electronic device will normally indicate that it is at 100% capacity. However, this value only represents 70–90% of the theoretical energy density that can be stored in the batteries, owing to the permanent loss of Li ions that occurs during the initial charge in the stabilization (formation) stage of battery production. By preventing this initial loss of Li ions, the mileage of electric vehicles (EVs) and usage time of smartphones can be drastically increased.phys.org
