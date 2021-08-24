Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

An innovative process prevents irreversible energy loss in batteries

By National Research Council of Science, Technology
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen its battery is fully charged, an electronic device will normally indicate that it is at 100% capacity. However, this value only represents 70–90% of the theoretical energy density that can be stored in the batteries, owing to the permanent loss of Li ions that occurs during the initial charge in the stabilization (formation) stage of battery production. By preventing this initial loss of Li ions, the mileage of electric vehicles (EVs) and usage time of smartphones can be drastically increased.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Storage#Evs#Kist#Siox#Graphite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
TechnologyUSC News

Want Your Lithium Batteries To Last Longer? Try Stretching.

USC researchers have applied fundamental mechanics to help increase battery storage capacity and lifespan. Batteries are widely used in everyday applications like powering electric vehicles, electronic gadgets and are promising candidates for sustainable energy storage. However, as you’ve likely noticed with daily charging of batteries, their functionality drops off over time. Eventually, we need to replace these batteries, which is not only expensive but also depletes the rare earth elements used in making them.
Energy Industryscitechdaily.com

Covalent Organic Frameworks: Harnessing Sunlight To Fuel the Future

Scientists underscore the potential of a new class of materials to convert sunlight to fuel. Be it rising fuel prices or failures in electricity power grids, the consequences of global energy crisis are hard to ignore. The need for alternate fuel sources is greater than ever, but, despite the popularity of solar panels, a vast amount of solar energy goes untapped. Now, a multinational team of researchers explore existing research on covalent organic frameworks (COFs), a new class of light-absorbing compounds, as a potential solution for efficient solar-driven fuel production.
Energy Industryscitechdaily.com

Chemistry Breakthrough: Faster and Cheaper Ethanol-to-Jet-Fuel on the Horizon

New catalyst and microchannel reactors improve efficiency and cost. A patented process for converting alcohol sourced from renewable or industrial waste gases into jet or diesel fuel is being scaled up at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory with the help of partners at Oregon State University and the carbon-recycling experts at LanzaTech.
EngineeringCleanTechnica

New Magnesium EV Batteries For The Zero Emission Ride Of The Future

The EV batteries of today are pretty good, but apparently you ain’t seen nothing yet. Researchers are eyeballing magnesium to take over from lithium, which so far has been the workhorse of the EV revolution. There’s just one little problem, or two, or a bunch of them. Why EV Batteries...
EnvironmentMIT Technology Review

Solar panels are a pain to recycle. These companies are trying to fix that.

Millions of solar panels have been installed in the last two decades—and since they typically last between 25 and 30 years, many will soon be ready for retirement and probably headed to a landfill. But new efforts to recycle these panels could reduce both the amount of waste and the new material that needs to be mined.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Scientists develop new technique for large-scale energy storage

The sale of electric vehicles (EVs) has grown exponentially in the past few years as has the need for renewable energy sources to power them, such as solar and wind. There were nearly 1.8 million registered electric vehicles in the U.S. as of 2020, which is more than three times as many in 2016, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Rocket Tanks Made of Lightweight Carbon Fiber Proven Possible

Future rockets could fly with tanks made of lightweight carbon fiber reinforced plastic thanks to ground-breaking research carried out within ESA’s Future Launchers Preparatory Program. Building on earlier studies, MT Aerospace in Germany has demonstrated a novel design of a small-scale tank made of a unique carbon fiber reinforced plastic...
CarsNature.com

Electric cars and batteries: how will the world produce enough?

You have full access to this article via your institution. The age of the electric car is upon us. Earlier this year, the US automobile giant General Motors announced that it aims to stop selling petrol-powered and diesel models by 2035. Audi, based in Germany, plans to stop producing such vehicles by 2033. Many other automotive multinationals have issued similar road maps. Suddenly, major carmakers’ foot-dragging on electrifying their fleets is turning into a rush for the exit.
Engineeringelectrek.co

LG Energy Solution to host ‘Battery Innovation Contest’ for $150k annual prize

LG Energy Solution is looking to universities and research institutes around the world to help push the next generation of battery technologies forward in the form of a contest. Its international “Battery Innovation Contest” (BIC) will be hosted by LG Energy Solution with open entries through September. The contest is open to all topics pertaining to batteries, and the winner will receive a prize up to $150,000 annually for continued R&D.
IndustryCNBC

Tesla Megapack fire highlights issues to be solved for utility 'big batteries'

A Tesla Megapack fire at the Victorian Big Battery in Southeast Australia was brought under control Monday afternoon. Results of the investigation will be closely watched, and could influence the way such systems are designed and built, according to Paul Christensen, a professor of electrochemistry at Newcastle University whose research focuses on lithium ion battery fires and safety.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Flow Batteries Are An Area Of Strong Innovation & Opportunity

As part of my ongoing deep dives into different portions of the climate solution space, I’ve been working my way through grid energy storage solutions. That led to my recent pair of broad articles on grid storage, Grid Storage Winners Part 1: Assessing The Major Technologies, and Grid Storage Winners Part 2: How Much Of Which Storage By When? The multi-factorial assessment found that lithium-ion batteries will have a smaller role than many assume, that closed-loop pumped hydro storage (a subject I’ve published on many times) would be a very large part of the solution, and that redox flow batteries would be second only to pumped hydro in global application.
Energy IndustryPhys.org

Using aluminum and water to make clean hydrogen fuel

As the world works to move away from fossil fuels, many researchers are investigating whether clean hydrogen fuel can play an expanded role in sectors from transportation and industry to buildings and power generation. It could be used in fuel cell vehicles, heat-producing boilers, electricity-generating gas turbines, systems for storing renewable energy, and more.
EconomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

This Company Looks for EV Battery Components Under the Sea

As the world moves to electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, there is a major challenge that is not solved yet and one that could really put a halt to efforts of electrification of transportation. EV batteries use rare metals that are mined in highly non-sustainable ways. A Vancouver-based company wants to change it using its innovatively made robot.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

New clean energy tech extracts twice the power from ocean waves

Researchers have developed prototype technology that can double the power harvested from ocean waves, in an advance that could finally make wave energy a viable renewable alternative. The untapped potential of ocean wave energy is vast—it has been estimated that the power of coastal waves around the world each year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy