Agriculture

Discovery of mobile disease detectors in plants could boost crop resilience

By Imperial College London
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study of how plants identify and react to invading pathogens using mobile disease detectors could help researchers breed disease-resistant crops. Many important crop plants can be devastated by pathogens including bacteria, fungi and viruses. Knowing exactly how some plants respond could give researchers the information to breed crops with the best disease-fighting power or even design new and improved immune sensors in genetically modified plants.

phys.org

#Disease#Mobile#Plant#Effector Cell#Bacteria#Imperial College London#Phytophthora#Irish#Nlr
