Jeanne Robertson, Humorist, Dies Unexpectedly After 'Severe Illness'
Jeanne Robertson, the beloved motivational speaker, humorist, and former Miss North Carolina, has died. Robertson unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the age of 77, according to her professional Facebook page. Robertson had reportedly been struggling "with a severe illness" in the days leading up to her death. Although a cause of death was not given, her team previously confirmed the illness she suffered from was "not Covid related."popculture.com
