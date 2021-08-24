VFTCB Revamps Montco Makers, the Official Guide to the County’s Craft Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Image via A'Dello Wineries.

The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB), the Destination Marketing Organization for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, launched Montco Makers in 2018 to help visitors explore the county’s award-winning breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

Three years later, the VFTCB is enhancing guest experiences by revamping the growing brand and its digital application and introducing the Montco Makers Summer Rewards Program.

The newly relaunched app serves as the official guide to enjoying adult beverages in Montgomery County, PA, and comes complete with resources including interactive maps, hotel package information, as well as nearby things to see and do that will help visitors and locals #MakeItMontco for the weekend.

The Summer Rewards Program uses a digital check-in platform that incentivizes individuals to virtual check-in onsite at Makers locations and work their way up to achieve Master Maker status (30 check-ins).

Each user that checks in at a Montco Makers location will be entered into a monthly prize drawing. One winner will be randomly drawn at end of the each month and notified of their prize details.

Prizes range from tickets to the Elmwood Park Zoo to cash gift cards. One grand prize winner will be announced at the end of the summer.

Since its relaunch, the Montco Makers app has seen a 20% increase in downloads, a 50% increase in check-ins, and a 75% increase in web traffic here .

“The Montco Makers Summer Rewards program is an initiative we’re passionate about here at the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board,” said Maureen Dilello, digital marketing manager for the VFTCB. “Our Montco Makers are among thousands of small businesses, who we consider the heart and soul of Montgomery County, and who were deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We wanted to find a way to support these small businesses after what’s been a difficult year and a half.

Users must be 21 or older to use the Montco Makers app and follow these steps to check-in using the geolocation on their cellular device:

Use the Makers tab to find a maker near you

Visit your Maker of choice

Click the “check-in” button to achieve your Montco Maker status

Apprentice (1 check-in)



Journeyman (5 check-ins)



Craftsman (15 check-ins)



Master Maker (30 check-ins)

While repeat visits to your favorite places are encouraged, your level is based on the number of locations you check in at, and you can only check in at each location once.

Explore the more than 30 breweries, wineries, and distilleries showcased here and on the app:

Participating Breweries:

Round Guys Brewing Company and Pub (Lansdale) Workhorse Brewing Company (King of Prussia) Amruth Brewing Company (Pottstown) Appalachian Brewing Company of Collegeville (Collegeville) Bald Birds Brewing Company (Audubon) Blueprint Brewing Company (Harleysville) Brothers Kershner Brewing Co. (Skippack) Conshohocken Brewing Company (Conshohocken) Conshohocken Brewing Company – Bridgeport Brewpub (Bridgeport) Crooked Eye Brewery (Hatboro) Forest & Main Brewing Company (Ambler) Imprint Beer Company (Hatfield) Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant (locations in Ardmore, Huntingdon Valley, and North Wales) Naked Brewing Company (Huntingdon Valley) Pottstown United Brewing Company (Pottstown) Sly Fox Brewing Company (Pottstown) Stickman Brews (Royersford) Ten7 Brewing Company (North Wales) Tin Lizard Brewing Company (Bryn Mawr) Tired Hands Brewing Company (Ardmore)

Participating Wineries:

Boyd’s Cardinal Hollow Winery (Lansdale) Stone and Key Cellars (Montgomeryville) A’Dello Vineyard & Winery (Perkiomenville) Country Creed Winery (Telford) Karamoor Estate Winery (Fort Washington)

Participating Distilleries:

Boardroom Spirits (Lansdale) Five Saints Distilling (Norristown) Manatawny Still Works (Pottstown)