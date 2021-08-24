Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MONTCO.Today

VFTCB Revamps Montco Makers, the Official Guide to the County’s Craft Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries

Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODsbj_0bbF3DHl00
Image via A'Dello Wineries.

The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB), the Destination Marketing Organization for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, launched Montco Makers in 2018 to help visitors explore the county’s award-winning breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

Three years later, the VFTCB is enhancing guest experiences by revamping the growing brand and its digital application and introducing the Montco Makers Summer Rewards Program.

The newly relaunched app serves as the official guide to enjoying adult beverages in Montgomery County, PA, and comes complete with resources including interactive maps, hotel package information, as well as nearby things to see and do that will help visitors and locals #MakeItMontco for the weekend.

The Summer Rewards Program uses a digital check-in platform that incentivizes individuals to virtual check-in onsite at Makers locations and work their way up to achieve Master Maker status (30 check-ins).

Each user that checks in at a Montco Makers location will be entered into a monthly prize drawing. One winner will be randomly drawn at end of the each month and notified of their prize details.

Prizes range from tickets to the Elmwood Park Zoo to cash gift cards. One grand prize winner will be announced at the end of the summer.

Since its relaunch, the Montco Makers app has seen a 20% increase in downloads, a 50% increase in check-ins, and a 75% increase in web traffic here.

“The Montco Makers Summer Rewards program is an initiative we’re passionate about here at the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board,” said Maureen Dilello, digital marketing manager for the VFTCB. “Our Montco Makers are among thousands of small businesses, who we consider the heart and soul of Montgomery County, and who were deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We wanted to find a way to support these small businesses after what’s been a difficult year and a half.

Users must be 21 or older to use the Montco Makers app and follow these steps to check-in using the geolocation on their cellular device:

  • Use the Makers tab to find a maker near you
  • Visit your Maker of choice
  • Click the “check-in” button to achieve your Montco Maker status
    • Apprentice (1 check-in)
    • Journeyman (5 check-ins)
    • Craftsman (15 check-ins)
    • Master Maker (30 check-ins)

While repeat visits to your favorite places are encouraged, your level is based on the number of locations you check in at, and you can only check in at each location once.

Explore the more than 30 breweries, wineries, and distilleries showcased here and on the app:

Participating Breweries:

  1. Round Guys Brewing Company and Pub (Lansdale)
  2. Workhorse Brewing Company (King of Prussia)
  3. Amruth Brewing Company (Pottstown)
  4. Appalachian Brewing Company of Collegeville (Collegeville)
  5. Bald Birds Brewing Company (Audubon)
  6. Blueprint Brewing Company (Harleysville)
  7. Brothers Kershner Brewing Co. (Skippack)
  8. Conshohocken Brewing Company (Conshohocken)
  9. Conshohocken Brewing Company – Bridgeport Brewpub (Bridgeport)
  10. Crooked Eye Brewery (Hatboro)
  11. Forest & Main Brewing Company (Ambler)
  12. Imprint Beer Company (Hatfield)
  13. Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant (locations in Ardmore, Huntingdon Valley, and North Wales)
  14. Naked Brewing Company (Huntingdon Valley)
  15. Pottstown United Brewing Company (Pottstown)
  16. Sly Fox Brewing Company (Pottstown)
  17. Stickman Brews (Royersford)
  18. Ten7 Brewing Company (North Wales)
  19. Tin Lizard Brewing Company (Bryn Mawr)
  20. Tired Hands Brewing Company (Ardmore)

Participating Wineries:

  1. Boyd’s Cardinal Hollow Winery (Lansdale)
  2. Stone and Key Cellars (Montgomeryville)
  3. A’Dello Vineyard & Winery (Perkiomenville)
  4. Country Creed Winery (Telford)
  5. Karamoor Estate Winery (Fort Washington)

Participating Distilleries:

  1. Boardroom Spirits (Lansdale)
  2. Five Saints Distilling (Norristown)
  3. Manatawny Still Works (Pottstown)

To learn more visit here and download the Montco Makers app available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Comments / 0

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Breweries#Brewery#Winery#Heart And Soul#Food Drink#Beverages#The Official Guide#Distilleries#A Dello Wineries#Master Maker#The Elmwood Park Zoo#Apprentice#Participatingbreweries#Pub#Workhorse Brewing Company#Amruth Brewing Company#Harleysville#Bridgeport Brewpub#Hatboro Rrb#Ambler Rrb
Related
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Arts Montco Week Lineup: Venues and Attractions

Legoland Discovery Center.Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. Arts Montco Week offers a series of festivities that will highlight Montgomery County, Pennsylvania’s over 200 arts and culture venues, which normally represent $100 million in positive economic impact, not to mention hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Population Growth Counters Statewide Decade Trend of Migrations Out

Growth in the population rates of Philadelphia's collar counties offset sluggish gains in Pennsylvania's overall number of residents. Pennsylvania’s population grew only by 2.4 percent over the past decade. But the migration of residents to parts elsewhere would have been even worse without counter-trends from the Philadelphia suburban population growth. Sarah Anne Hughes covered the shifts for Spotlight PA.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Meridian Bank Seeks to Enrich the Communities It Serves, Donates $5,000 to Chester County History Center

Meridian Bank recognizes its responsibility to enrich the communities it serves. Since the bank’s inception in 2004, it has contributed millions of dollars to local charitable organizations and civic institutions. In Pennsylvania, the EITC (Educational Improvement Tax Credit) Program allows eligible businesses to receive tax credits in exchange for donations...
Pottstown, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Fairfield by Marriott Pottstown-Limerick is Now Open for Weary Travellers

The 118-room Fairfield by Marriott Pottstown-Limerick is now open and is forward-thinking and offers an innovative design with the modern traveler in mind. Located minutes from downtown Pottstown, the hotel offers a little bit of everything for discerning select service business and leisure travelers, from top-notch amenities to convenient access to local businesses, shopping, shopping, like Philadelphia Premium Outlets and King of Prussia Mall, and a short drive to the Limerick Generating Station.
Posted by
MONTCO.Today

2021 Montgomery County Studio Tour Features 28 Artists in 16 Studios

Images via Arts Montco and the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. Art collectors, enthusiasts, and novices will have two full days in September to meet some of the best artists in their Montgomery County studios, observe the creative process, and purchase their distinctive creations at the Montgomery County Studio Tour.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Philadelphia Business Journal Names Penn Community Bank Marketing Director One of Its 25 Diversity Leaders

Bernard Tynes, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing and Data Analytics. Penn Community Bank is pleased to announce the Philadelphia Business Journal‘s recognition of Bernard Tynes, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing and Data Analytics, as one of the publication’s 25 diversity leaders. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion —...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MONTCO.Today

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding Visits Local Farm to Dig into the Issue of Food Insecurity

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding rolled up his sleeves at a Buckingham Township farm to highlight a statewide initiative to address food insecurity. WFMZ 69 News rooted out the story. Redding helped volunteers harvest fresh produce at Carversville Farm Foundation. The agribusiness has just recently joined the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus...
Narberth, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Renovated Modern Narberth Colonial Offers Charm and Warmth

This gorgeous farmhouse Colonial located at 506 Dudley Avenue in Narberth is listed for $1,450,000. This beautiful newly renovated stone colonial meets modern farmhouse in the town of Narberth. The location of this highly desirable neighborhood is within walking distance to the charming shops and restaurants, Suburban Square, parks, and all major transportation routes.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Bernardon Appoints Six Staff Members to Associates, Continues to Cultivate Its Talented Team of Design Pros

Clockwise from top left: Diana Gonzalez, Tim Kiser, Derek Perini, Daniel Wrightson, Robin Tait, and David Schlecht.Image via Bernardon. Bernardon — a full-service architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture firm that operates offices in West Chester, Philadelphia, and Wilmington — has appointed six staff members to the position of Associate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy