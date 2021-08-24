Cancel
Millie Court, Liam Reardon win 'Love Island UK' Season 7

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned the winners of Love Island UK Season 7.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran came in second place, followed by Faye Winter and Teddy Soares in third and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank in fourth, host Laura Whitmore announced during the finale on Monday.

"Cannot believe we've just been crowned the winners of Love Island. Thank you so much everybody who voted for us, it means the world. We've had literally the summer of our lives and we're going to leave here and now explore our future together," Court, 24, said in a message to fans after winning.

"Thank you everyone, we're leaving together to continue our journey, so thank you," Reardon, 22, added.

Love Island UK follows a group of contestants as they live in isolation from the outside world. The Islanders must couple up with another contestant in order to progress in the competition.

Season 7 was the first season to air since previous host Caroline Flack died by suicide at the age of 40 in February 2020.

Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy were recently crowned the winners of Love Island USA Season 3.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

