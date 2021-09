One of the few bright spots in this Cubs season has been the unexpected emergence of rookie third baseman Patrick Wisdom. Wisdom got his first shot at the big leagues in 2018 when the 26-year-old played 30 games for the St. Louis Cardinals before he was traded to the Rangers for Drew Robinson. Wisdom saw even more limited playing time with the Rangers. He played nine games with the Rangers as an injury replacement before being designated for assignment and outrighted to Nashville. At the end of 2019 he became a free agent, signed a one-year MLB contract with the Mariners and was designated for assignment without ever appearing in a game for Seattle after spring training 2020.