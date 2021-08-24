Cancel
I have a $500 traffic warrant and court in a month do I wait out to pay the warrant ?

 9 days ago

You should pay it immediately as you are subject to arrest at any time. I would also suggest hiring a lawyer for the ticket also. DO NOT MESSAGE ME IF YOU HAVE A CRIMINAL OR SERIOUS TRAFFIC TICKET MATTER AND DO NOT RESPOND TO MY ANSWER. THIS WEBSITE IS NOT SECURE. Anything sent over the internet is NOT private and subject to intercept by the Police and the Prosecutor and could be used against you in court. If you have a question set up a private in office consultation where everything you say is protected under the Attorney Client Privilege. Note any information/advise provided in this answer is provided for information/educational purposes only and is not specific to your case nor legal advise on what you should do and thus do not rely on any information given without consulting in person with a lawyer. (see terms of service of this website)

Police arrest man with 15 warrants out for thefts, other crimes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police had been looking for 32-year-old Travis Jones after receiving several reports of theft from shop owners in East Toledo. On Sunday, police caught Jones following a foot chase after they say he stole from an East Toledo Dollar General. When he was confronted by store managers, they say he threatened them, saying he would “kick his (expletive).”
Bench warrant issued for man charged with having illegal firearms and drugs

YORK – A bench warrant was issued this week for a man who failed to appear – again – for a court hearing regarding his case involving illegal firearms and drugs. Gildardo Jasso, 40, of Silt, Colo., is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.
Sumter PD: Man wanted on warrants for multiple drug and traffic offenses

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department needs your help finding a man wanted on multiple crimes. Authorities say 31-year-old Lorenzo Blackwell has multiple warrants for drug and traffic offenses in the city and in the county. If you know where he is, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700...
Atmore men arrested on months-old Fla. warrants

Two Atmore men remained in the Escambia County (Fla.) Jail early Tuesday, arrested a day apart by Escambia County (Fla.) authorities on warrants issued for crimes that each allegedly committed several months ago. Paul Ray Morris, 42, was jailed August 21 for criminal acts he is alleged to have performed...
Morganton woman with warrants nabbed after a month on the lam

VALDESE — A woman who has been wanted since mid-July was taken into custody Aug. 17, authorities said this week. Katia Celaina Christian, 34, of 3529 Smith Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor failure to heed light or siren and misdemeanor driving while license revoked, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Olean Couple Arrested on Family Court Warrant

An Olean Couple were arrested on a Family Court warrant. Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 33 year old Sean Matteson and 27 year old Jessica Fulmer at their home Monday evening. The two were arraigned at Carrolton Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Baby found dead after parents left her with a relative to get a break

An 11-month -old baby has been found dead after her parents left her with a “relative” so that they “could get a break. ”. The incident occurred last week in Indiana. Authorities say the child’s parents Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn dropped the child off with 37-year-old Justin Miller on Friday but then contacted them on Sunday when Miller failed to return the girl.
Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...

