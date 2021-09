For many people, going to a place like Disneyland or Disney World can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It takes years of saving up and planning if they want to visit Mickey Mouse and all of his friends. However, Disney fans love bringing Disney into their everyday life, so they improvise. One of the ways that they would do that was to take a trip down to their local Disney Store. Unfortunately, those local trips will almost all be coming to an end.