Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apex Legends nerfed the all-powerful Seer last night and I didn't even notice

By Imogen Beckhelling
rockpapershotgun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, Respawn updated Apex Legends to apply some much-needed nerfs to Seer. He's the most recent Legend to arrive in the battle royale, introduced at the start of the current season, and honestly he's been a bit of a pain. Seer's abilities revolve around tracking other players in incredibly disruptive ways, and now the devs have made a few changes to make him a little less annoying. Unfortunately, the changes don't seem that noticeable - I played Apex for three hours last night and didn't actually realise there'd been a patch.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Seer counters in Apex Legends

Seer, the newest playable character in Apex Legends, is nothing short of a powerhouse. This recon legend is capable of pinpointing enemies through walls and tracking them across large swaths of the battlefield, providing a lot of important information for his teammates in the process. If you’re wondering who to...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Apex Legends New Character Seer Will Be Nerfed

Seer Has the Ultimate Wall Hack Which May Be Fixed in an Upcoming Patch. Apex Legends’ new character Seer has just dropped, but the game’s developers have already confirmed that the character’s strength will be reduced in an upcoming update. Based on what has bee observed about Seer, he appears to be the best support star that can efficiently assist in the heat of battle with enemy positioning.
Video GamesNME

Respawn confirms ‘Apex Legends’ cross progression is still on the way

Apex Legends will be getting cross-progression and a sizeable next-gen update, but not as soon as fans – or Respawn – were hoping. During an AMA on Reddit, the team behind Apex Legends answered a number of questions, including those about the fabled update. Ryan Rigney, Respawn’s Director of Communications, confirmed that cross-progression would be coming some time next year.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends’ Seer has handy trick to make Ultimate stronger

Seer has had a huge impact on Apex Legends Season 10 as the new character’s abilities, particularly his Ultimate, have made him quite a popular selection. Now, a player has found a clever way to make Seer’s Ultimate even more powerful. Apex Legends is arguably as popular as it ever...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The complete list of world records set in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale that carefully blends first-person shooter action with a character-driven narrative. Released in 2019 and developed by Respawn Entertainment, it continues to boast a strong and dedicated player base. The game takes place in an immersive universe where the story evolves, maps revolve, and...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Season 10 Map Rotation: What's New?

The new Apex Legends Season 10 map rotation is here for Emergence, shaking things up in terms of what players should expect to queue up for in the coming weeks. With World's Edge undergoing a metamorphosis in which Respawn Entertainment aimed to introduce "fun, fresh" new gameplay spaces and experiences while keeping its original design philosophy as much as possible, the same can be similarly said for the new Season 10 map rotation for Apex Legends: Emergence.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Prize Tracker rewards for Season 10’s first Arenas Flash Event in Apex Legends

Season 10 of Apex Legends started off with a smooth launch, and a huge map update, and now it’s time for the first minor event of the season. That’s right, the Arenas Flash Events are back. This has been one of the major ways that Apex Legends has encouraged players to queue for Arenas, when Battle Royale is the original and more popular mode. However, same as last season, the very first Arenas Flash Event doesn’t have very much to offer to players. It will get avid Apex Pack collectors to complete it, but everyone else may just get the crafting materials and some stars, and then skip out.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Apex Legends devs: "Seer is too strong right now"

The Apex Legends team plans to adjust new Legend Seer in an upcoming patch after noting that he is "too strong right now." The devs took part in an AMA over on Reddit to mark the launch of Apex Legends: Emergence (thanks Eurogamer), and were asked how they felt about the launch of new Legend Seer. "Seer has launched strong, which was the hope," answers a Respawn gameplay engineer. "He's also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt) which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see. With that being said [he's] probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch." These plans were reiterated in a further reply, after one player asked why Seer had been launched as strong as he is. "Just to clarify, the intent was strong and not broken," Respawn replies. "I think you can look back at some of our previous Legends and see that we missed the mark there, where they were picked a lot in the first week and then they fall into obscurity. At the end of the day we just can't know exactly how something is going to land in the wild with 100% accuracy. Seer is too strong right now and we'll be looking to adjust him soon in an upcoming patch."
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Players criticize “shameless” Apex Legends over $10 spray

Apex Legends players have voiced their disbelief after seeing a Loba holospray listed for 1000 Apex Coins in the Store, which works out at the equivalent of $10 in real money. Plenty of battle royale titles have sprays in their cosmetics lineups, whether it’s Fortnite or CSGO, and they’re usually considered to be ‘filler’ items. Even in Apex Legends, where players get futuristic holosprays, they’re still not that popular.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Apex Legends is Growing Thanks to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Mistakes

We recently talked about how Final Fantasy 14 is managing to “steal” quite a few World of Warcraft players who have become increasingly frustrated with that game’s problems. Well, don’t look now, but it’s really starting to feel like Apex Legends is doing the same thing to Call of Duty: Warzone.
Video GamesGamespot

Apex Legends Devs Say That A Seer Nerf Is Coming Next Week

Update: Respawn announced on Twitter that the Seer balance update will go live next week, following a Prowler and L-Star nerf going live later today. The Apex Legends team at Respawn did an AMA on Reddit today to discuss the launch of Season 10 and the brand-new Legend Seer. The community had plenty of questions about the latest update and some possible balances it might need, but nothing came up quite as frequently as Seer feeling too powerful.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Player Uncovers Game-Changing Seer Ultimate Trick

One Apex Legends player is quite literally changing the game with Seer's ultimate while playing on World's Edge. It's no secret that Seer, the latest addition to the Apex Games roster, is a over-powered this patch. The legend has dominated the battle field with his impressive kit and useful abilities that can turn the tide of many a match. Now, those abilities have been taken the next level, as one Seer player has discovered a unique way to use the map to their advantage.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

What is the amount of health in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is all about dominating and taking advantage of enemy teams when you get the upper hand. One of the best ways to know when you can do so is to know the amount of health the opposition may have. With more and more players getting to grips with...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Apex Legends Rule 35- What Does It Mean?

Apex nerds form their own rules. Apex Legends is one of the most successful battle royale games ever made. The game was released in February 2019 and quickly rose to fame due to its unique gameplay and character design. As of 2021, the game has more than 100 million registered players and continues to grow each day. The game has garnered a large, faithful community throughout the years that has stuck around throughout its highs and lows. Recently, The Apex Legends community has whipped up some fictional rules and guidelines each player must adhere to inside a game. The rules are pretty creative and describe how beautiful a community can turn out to be. Out of all the rules, Apex Legends Rule 35 has been the most discussed topic. So, let’s have a look at Rule 35 and the remaining fan-made rules.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Fortnite Leaks Reveal Possible New Open World Game Mode

Fortnite leakers have uncovered some promotional images that could point toward a new open-world game mode mentioned in the Epic vs. Apple lawsuit. It appears that the content mentioned in the previous Epic Games vs. Apple Inc. lawsuit has quite some truth to it. Over time, we've seen several pieces within the paperwork make their way center stage—e.g.: Ariana Grande's recent appearance in the Rift Tour. So, it shouldn't surprise Fortnite fans that the game's team of data miners and informants have discovered some promotional images hinting at yet another content tease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy