Xiaomi is a formidable player in the global smartphone market, and it's got the numbers to prove it — it shipped more smartphones than Apple in Q2 2021. While most of the company's focus is on budget smartphones, its flagship phones are also a force to reckon with, the recent Mi 11 being a great example. But keeping up with the short product cycles of the industry, Xiaomi is all set to unveil a similar-looking successor in the coming days — the Mi 11T series.