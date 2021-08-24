Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Maria Sharapova's Winning Secret: 'I Hired People I Could Lose With'

By Jason Feifer
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story appears in the September 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe ». When Maria Sharapova was a global tennis star, she was bombarded with new fitness gadgets, trackers, monitors, and more. “I was like a guinea pig,” she says. She took advantage by trying as many as she could. When she retired from the game in February 2020, she wanted to help promising startups build the next generation of those tools — and due to the pandemic, that work began mostly over Zoom. “I got in front of my computer and tried to meet as many founders as I could,” she says. “I wanted to listen to their stories, hear about their inventions, and see how and where I could help.”

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Sharapova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Inventions#Harvard Business School#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tennisfanbuzz.com

Serena Williams’ Daughter Already Looks Like a Future Tennis Star

Serena and Venus Williams have dominated the international tennis scene for the past two decades. The Williams reign may not end anytime soon. Serena Jameka Williams is a living, breathing tennis court god. Her powerful serves, unbelievable aces and racket skills have won her 23 singles Grand Slam titles. And that’s not even counting her doubles titles.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Many people just see how beautifully Roger Federer...', says ATP star

The class and talent of Roger Federer make him one of the most relevant figures in tennis even at the age of 40 and the related physical problems. In fact, there are those who firmly believe that he is the greatest player in the entire history of the sport, capable of dominating the world stage for years, seamlessly mixing old and new styles of play.
TennisPosted by
Footwear News

How Much Money the US Open Tennis Winners Make Will Blow Your Mind

The US Open has officially begun, with massive prize money on the horizon for numerous tennis champions. The New York-based event, which ends on Sept. 12, finds athletes competing for various rewards that total $57.5 million. This amount is the highest in the US Open’s history, following 2019’s $57.2 million in rewards. As we look to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center over the next week — which happens to take place at the same time as New York Fashion Week — we’ve broken down the earnings that the world’s top tennis players will leave the competition with...
TennisLong Beach Press-Telegram

Naomi Osaka wins in U.S. Open return, hopes to ‘believe more in myself’

NEW YORK — Here’s the realization Naomi Osaka came to, gradually and only recently: If other people think a lot of her, she probably should, too. “Hearing a little kid telling me that I’m their favorite player or I’m a role model, instinctively the first thought in my mind is, like, ‘Why?’” Osaka explained as Monday turned to Tuesday after a successful start to her U.S. Open title defense. “I feel like I have to sort of embrace more … the honor that they’re telling me that, and I should believe more in myself. I feel like if you don’t believe in yourself, then other people won’t believe in yourself.”
Bleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Prize Money: Complete Purse and Earnings from New York

Novak Djokovic is seven wins away from doing something that no men's singles tennis player has done since 1969: completing a calendar Grand Slam. After winning the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon earlier in the year, Djokovic will go for the elusive sweep at the U.S. Open, which gets underway Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Djokovic is already a three-time U.S. Open champion.
Tenniscryptopotato.com

Tennis Champion Naomi Osaka Finds Dogecoin ‘Interesting’

DOGE – ‘Something Interesting That’s Going to Pop up’. The craze around the meme coin – Dogecoin – seems to be still circling as another prominent name showed interest towards it. During an interview with Bloomberg, the tennis superstar – Naomi Osaka – revealed that she and her agent talked about digital assets recently. However, the 23-year-old defending US Open champion asserted that DOGE grabbed her attention even before that discussion:
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Top coach reflects on Novak Djokovic’s overconfidence

Despite these premises, the US Open may capture the attention of the public, as Novak Djokovic will have the opportunity to complete the Grand Slam and become the player with the most majors in history. After the Olympic disappointment, Djokovic did not participate in any ATP event to present himself in the best possible conditions in New York.
Tenniswfdd.org

Noah Rubin: The Man 'Behind The Racquet'

The Winston-Salem Open professional tennis tournament concluded this weekend with Ilya Ivashka capturing the title. Some players then headed to the U.S. Open in New York. Others went home, some burdened by debt, injuries, or doubt. Among them was former Wake Forest University tennis star Noah Rubin. His podcast Behind...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'Everyone who knows us understands how much we loved each other': Record-breaking around-the-world sailor Jessica Watson announces the shock death of her longtime partner Cameron Dale at just 29

Jessica Watson has announced the sudden death of her longtime partner, Cameron Dale. In an emotionally charged post on Instagram on Wednesday, the 28-year-old sailor expressed her 'indescribable grief' after the devastating loss. 'On Monday, 30 August 2021 we lost our Cam - my long-term partner in every aspect of...
Musickisswtlz.com

Naomi Osaka Shares How Music ‘Helps Dull My Social Anxiety’

Naomi Osaka was interviewed for Women’s Health. She said she uses music to anchor herself. When arriving to matches she listens to Rihanna, Beyonce and rapper Saweetie (pronounced ‘Sweetie’) She said music, helps dull my social anxiety. For me music is inspiring and uplifting. Who do you listen to when...
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

Prior to the US Open, Hublot has signed Novak Djokovic as its brand ambassador

He is the world’s number one, and every part of him is as valuable as gold. Or more. On the eve of the US Open in New York, the world looks forward to seeing Novak Djokovic in action, waiting in earnest to see him complete the Grand Slam after swooping up the previous three – French Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open. The audience can also note this time will be a special shine from his wrist as he takes each shot, and hopefully, the winning trophy – at attempt to win his 21st title, a record-breaking win at the US Open.
TennisOCRegister

Naomi Osaka wins in U.S. Open return, hopes to ‘believe more in myself’

NEW YORK — Here’s the realization Naomi Osaka came to, gradually and only recently: If other people think a lot of her, she probably should, too. “Hearing a little kid telling me that I’m their favorite player or I’m a role model, instinctively the first thought in my mind is, like, ‘Why?’” Osaka explained as Monday turned to Tuesday after a successful start to her U.S. Open title defense. “I feel like I have to sort of embrace more … the honor that they’re telling me that, and I should believe more in myself. I feel like if you don’t believe in yourself, then other people won’t believe in yourself.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy