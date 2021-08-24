Maria Sharapova's Winning Secret: 'I Hired People I Could Lose With'

This story appears in the September 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe ». When Maria Sharapova was a global tennis star, she was bombarded with new fitness gadgets, trackers, monitors, and more. “I was like a guinea pig,” she says. She took advantage by trying as many as she could. When she retired from the game in February 2020, she wanted to help promising startups build the next generation of those tools — and due to the pandemic, that work began mostly over Zoom. “I got in front of my computer and tried to meet as many founders as I could,” she says. “I wanted to listen to their stories, hear about their inventions, and see how and where I could help.”