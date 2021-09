TORONTO, CANADA - When it comes to Brussels sprouts, there are two kinds of people in the world: the people who love them and the people who hate them. Growing up, I was quite certain that being on the Brussels sprouts haters team made you one of the good guys, at the very least it put you on the populous side. Over the years, after winning successive most improved vegetable awards (in my household), the opposite now seems to be true, the Brussels sprouts lovers greatly outnumber the haters.