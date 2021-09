HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Need to get your COVID-19 vaccine?. You can get it done at Parkway Place Mall! Huntsville Hospital will be on site Saturday, August 28 from 1-3 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted at the clinic, located in the Center Court lower level, for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which the FDA fully approved Monday for those 16 years old and older.