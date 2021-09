It is mandated by the U.S. Constitution, happens every ten years, and the results are used for many purposes. Of course, I’m talking about the U.S. Census. The Census Bureau just released the raw numbers for the 2020 count. This data is used to determine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, define legislative districts nationally, and at the state level, and to help determine how more than $675 billion dollars in federal funds are distributed. While these raw numbers don’t include a lot of detail, they do tell us a few things.