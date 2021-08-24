Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Delving into Paris' forgotten past

By CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Parisian walking tour uncovers figures from France’s past – a chance to learn about the city’s overlooked Black history.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

635K+
Followers
95K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#France#Walking Tour#Parisian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
Related
POTUSCNN

Here's Donald Trump's most lasting, damaging legacy

(CNN) — Donald Trump has held very few consistent positions since he began running for president in 2015. The one that stands out? His relentless bashing of the media as "fake news" and insistence that Republicans tune out all forms of mainstream media. "It is amazing what's happening to the...
New York City, NYCNN

Progressives led by AOC call for Biden to replace Fed Chair Powell

New York (CNN Business) — Progressive Democrats, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are calling on President Joe Biden to give the Federal Reserve a sweeping makeover by replacing Jerome Powell as chairman. "We urge President Biden to reimagine a Federal Reserve focused on eliminating climate risk and advancing racial...
LifestylePosted by
TravelNoire

Traveler Story: Living In Spain For A Semester As The Only Black Person In My Group

So, what was it like living in Spain for a semester as the only Black person in the group?. It was the beginning of my third year in college, and I was ready to spend a semester in Madrid for three months. Spanish was one of my majors, and I hoped to become close to fluent while living in Spain. In a group of about twenty students, I was the only Black person. In fact, I was the only person of color, period.
MuseumsSynthtopia

The Forgotten Synthesizers Of The Marche Region Of Italy

Synthesist Hainbach shared this look at his visit to The Museo Del Synth Marchigiano and The Forgotten Synthesizers Of Marche Region. The Marche Region in Italy was home to a thriving industry of music instrument production from the 1950s to the mid-90s. Tens of thousands of people made organs, accordions and unique boutique synthesizers. Like synth makers in the US, most Italian synth makers ceased production in the 90s, many people lost their jobs and many of the synthesizers were largely forgotten.
Public HealthIdaho State Journal

Finding My Way: Adventures in CovidWorld

For a month this summer I had the remarkable experience of traveling through Europe, spending time in France, Spain, Greece and Italy. My wife and I traveled as the guests of one of our daughters and her family. There were eight of us — well, nine actually, if you include the constant presence of COVID-19.
SocietyPosted by
The Week

France to re-bury U.S.-born Josephine Baker alongside other French luminaries in Pantheon

France's presidential palace confirmed Sunday that Josephine Baker, a U.S.-born dancer and civil rights activist who became a French citizen in 1937, will be laid to rest in the Pantheon alongside other French heroes like Voltaire, Victor Hugo, and Marie Curie. Baker, who died in Paris in 1975 and is currently buried in Monaco, will be the first Black woman and first entertainer buried in the Pantheon, and only the fifth woman given that honor, alongside 72 men. The funeral, first reported by France's Le Parisien newspaper, will take place Nov. 30.
SocietyTelegraph

Josephine Baker to be re-interred in the Paris Panthéon

France is to induct the first black woman into a mausoleum for its most distinguished citizens. Josephine Baker, the American-born dancer, World War Two resistance fighter and civil rights activist, will be re-interred at the Pantheon in an official ceremony this autumn. Activists celebrated President Emmanuel Macron's decision to honour...
Lifestyletravelnoire.com

The 7 Best Black History Tours All Over The World

The importance of recognizing the African diaspora through Black history tours has become all-too-important in recent years. As more people — regardless of whether they’re a part of the African diaspora — take an interest in Black contributions to world history, these tours prove not to be a luxury, but a necessity.
TravelPosted by
Travel + Leisure

The 17 Best Small Towns in Europe

These charming small towns in Europe come with jaw-dropping scenery, delicious food, and more. For every Paris, Rome, and London, there are hundreds of small European towns that capture the spirit of their particular nation. From an itty-bitty Icelandic outpost surrounded by jaw-dropping scenery to an ancient seaside settlement on the Black Sea, here are 17 small towns in Europe to add to your travel list.
IGN

All Siege of Paris Armor

There are two sets of armor and two cloaks available in Francia. Click the links in the list below to jump to the details of these items. The Frankish Travel Cloak is automatically equipped when you arrive in Francia the first time. If you had a complete armor set equipped prior to starting the quest To Francia, you may want to reset your equipped cloak as soon as you land in Francia in order to restore your armor set's level 2 perk.
LifestyleSCNow

CITIZEN COLUMN: My favorite foreign cities, No. 6: Vienna

I have been to Vienna approximately 10 times and love it. I appreciate its grand style, its magnificent location, the populace’s appreciation for dress and food as if they still ruled Europe and its fine architecture. But it amuses me, too, that along with all of this elegant ambiance, Vienna...
LifestylePosted by
Boomer Magazine

History and Culture of Arcos in Spain

The history and culture of Arcos in Spain reveal tales of a donkey for dinner, an American trampled by bulls, buildings propped up after long-ago earthquake damage, and glimpsing the backs of birds as they fly. As we’ve had to postpone our travels because of the pandemic, I believe a...
Visual ArtPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Caftans, Galleries, and Sunset Sails: How Four Artists Do Vacation in Hydra, Greece

When the New York-born-and-raised photographer Mirabelle Marden invited a handful of her closest friends—the musician Diego Dueñas, Régime des Fleurs’s Alia Raza, and the artist Olympia Scarry—to visit her at her family’s retreat on Hydra, Greece this summer, the response was unanimous: “We all said, ‘Let’s do it,’” recalls Raza, who, between a recent transatlantic move and the launch of her new skin-care line, Topi Botanic, was long overdue for an opportunity to unplug. “I travel a lot for my job, but this was a rare thing for me,” she continues. “A trip that was an actual holiday.” Fast forward to July, Dueñas, Raza, and Scarry convened in Athens, where they dined at the Asian fusion bistro Nolan and took in art both old and new (the Benaki Museum and Rebecca Camhi Gallery were standouts, says Raza). From there, they boarded the two-hour ferry to the Aegean island.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

The best places to visit in September

As some of Europe’s most popular destinations remain on the amber list, September is an excellent time to catch some of the seasonal warmth that has proved elusive this British summer. But if you want to stay closer to home, there are some brilliant last-minute options in the UK, too.FranceCruise along the River Charente at your own pace when you rent a boat from Nicols (boat-renting-nicols.co.uk). Starting close to the Nicols base in Sireuil, you’ll slowly cruise past the vineyards, historic towns and villages of this serene part of western France. Stop in Cognac for a tasting, and pick up...
LifestylePhys.org

Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party

Fish dart across mosaic floors and into the ruined villas, where holidaying Romans once drank, plotted and flirted in the party town of Baiae, now an underwater archaeological park near Naples. Statues which once decorated luxury abodes in this beachside resort are now playgrounds for crabs off the coast of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy