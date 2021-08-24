Delving into Paris' forgotten past

When the New York-born-and-raised photographer Mirabelle Marden invited a handful of her closest friends—the musician Diego Dueñas, Régime des Fleurs’s Alia Raza, and the artist Olympia Scarry—to visit her at her family’s retreat on Hydra, Greece this summer, the response was unanimous: “We all said, ‘Let’s do it,’” recalls Raza, who, between a recent transatlantic move and the launch of her new skin-care line, Topi Botanic, was long overdue for an opportunity to unplug. “I travel a lot for my job, but this was a rare thing for me,” she continues. “A trip that was an actual holiday.” Fast forward to July, Dueñas, Raza, and Scarry convened in Athens, where they dined at the Asian fusion bistro Nolan and took in art both old and new (the Benaki Museum and Rebecca Camhi Gallery were standouts, says Raza). From there, they boarded the two-hour ferry to the Aegean island.