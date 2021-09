A woman was killed and at least 17 other people injured in an explosion on a bus in western Russia, local authorities said early Friday. Several of the wounded were in serious condition. "So far there is nothing to indicate that this was a terrorist attack," Sergei Sokolov deputy governor of Voronezh, where the explosion occurred, told the Interfax news agency. The bus driver told state-owned Russia-24 news channel that there had been 35 passengers aboard when the tragedy happened overnight Thursday.