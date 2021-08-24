Cancel
Man Charged Following Drug Bust in Woodstock Area

By Mark Shaw
New Brunswick RCMP say one man has been charged following a seizure of drugs, weapons, drug paraphernalia and money in Elmwood, N.B., near Woodstock. Police executed a search warrant in the early morning of Thursday, August 19th at a home on Route 540 as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Forty-six-year-old Bradley Watson was arrested at the scene.

