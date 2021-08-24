Man Charged Following Drug Bust in Woodstock Area

An Ottumwa man has been sentenced to over 27 years in prison following a joint investigation conducted with Jefferson County. United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced 43-year-old Clinton Andrew Wynn to 332 months in prison Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. These charges arose from a traffic stop when Wynn was pulled over in Fairfield on October 3, 2020 and was found in possession of 33 pounds of ice methamphetamine, a gun, and $11,541 cash. Wynn later admitted he had been involved in importing and distributing ice methamphetamine in southeast Iowa. Wynn has prior criminal charges for assault, domestic abuse assault, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, burglary, harassment, arson, violations of no contact orders, and operating while intoxicated. At the time of this offense, Wynn was under criminal justice supervision for two felony drug offenses, and charges for first-degree harassment, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.