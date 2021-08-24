Accor Opens Four New Hotels in Turkey

NEW ORLEANS – Here are the week’s top business stories:. Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans is now open in the former headquarters of the World Trade Center building at the foot of Canal Street. In 2018, the hotelier began an approximately $450 million renovation of the circa 1968 structure, designed by architect Edward Durell Stone, in partnership with developers Carpenter & Company Inc. and Woodward Interests. “New Orleans is a destination that has long been on our wish list,” says Christian Clerc, Four Seasons president of global operations, in a press release. “We could not be more excited to introduce Four Seasons to this incredible community, and to share an authentic and memorable New Orleans experience with guests from near and far. The transformation of this truly iconic building is stunning, and serves as a wonderful addition to Four Seasons portfolio of exceptional properties.”