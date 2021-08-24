Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Accor Opens Four New Hotels in Turkey

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccor has opened four new properties in Turkey: Mövenpick Hotel Trabzon, Mövenpick Bursa Hotel & Thermal Spa, Mercure Trabzon and ibis Styles Istanbul Merter, bringing the total number of properties in the country to 57. Mövenpick Hotel Trabzon is located in a corner of paradise where the deep blue Black...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accor Hotels#Turkey#Cedrus#Fitness Center#Mercure#Turkish Bath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
travelweekly.com

Mandarin Oriental opens its second property in Turkey

The Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul opened Aug. 22, marking the hospitality company's second property in Turkey. The hotel is a roughly 30-minute drive from Istanbul's central business district and Taksim Square and adjacent to Kurucesme and Bebek parks on the Bosporus between the Sea of Marmara and Black Sea. The...
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

Marriott to open ten properties in Turkey by the end of 2022

Marriott International is expanding its presence in Turkey, with plans to open 10 additional properties in the country by the end of 2022. This will bring the group’s portfolio to 43 properties with over 7,000 rooms in Turkey by the end of 2022. The company recently announced two signings under...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Accor announces the opening of Novotel Mexico City Toreo

Accor, a world-leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and an unparalleled portfolio of brands throughout 110 countries, has announced the opening of Novotel Mexico City Toreo, an exciting new property in Naucalpan de Juárez. Located near Mexico City's main business hubs, shopping centers and tourist destinations, the hotel is the main flagship property for Novotel in the North and Central American Region, showcasing the brand's new design vision.
Lifestyleirei.com

Accor’s Raffles Hotel & Resorts to expand to North America, U.K.

Raffles Hotels & Resorts, a chain of luxury hotels managed by hospitality group Accor, is planning to add a host of locations that will more than double its portfolio and establish itself in the luxury hospitality industry. Raffles is planning to open a second hotel in Dubai known as The...
WorldHypebae

Take a Look Inside The Bodrum EDITION Boutique Hotel in Turkey

The Bodrum EDITION is a dreamy boutique hotel located in Tilkicik bay at the western point of the Bodrum peninsula. The property is comprised of 108 guest rooms, suites and villas – majority of which have a view of the Aegean Sea. Every room features custom furniture and marble bathrooms, providing guests an at-home feel with a luxe twist. The hotel also has a spa, salon, Turkish Hammam and fitness center for you to enjoy during your stay. For those looking to unwind, enjoy the afternoon in the infinity pool or the beach club, then make your way to one of the restaurants for a delicious dinner overlooking the bay.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Accor Opens A New MGallery in Phuket, Thailand

Accor Group's MGallery Hotel Collection has announced the opening of a new boutique resort that features a collection of 19 pool villas, offered in one-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Inspired by the lush nature found on the southern tip of this tropical island, V Villas Phuket – MGallery is perfect...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Vierfache Accor All Punkte bei 25hours Hotels

Bei den 25hours Hotels gibt es vierfache Accor All Punkte …. Die Accor All Fans sollten die 25hours Hotels im deutschsprachigen Raum im Auge haben. Da erhält man vierfache Punkte!. Die Infos:. “Experience our 25hours hotels and earn Reward points x4. For stays from 09/07/2021 until 07/10/2021”. Die Bedingungen:. “1....
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Accor ALL 25hours Hotels Quadruple Points

Accor has launched a promotion for stays at participating 25hours hotels through October 7, 2021. Accor Live Limitless (ALL) members earn quadruple points for stays at the following hotels if booked by August 31 after REGISTRATION. You can access and register for this offer on Accor’s website here. Here are...
Alpharetta, GAhotelbusiness.com

New Orleans Virgin Hotel opens; more North American debuts

Recent openings in North America include a Virgin Hotel in New Orleans, a flagship Novotel property in Mexico City, the first boutique hotel in Alpharetta, GA, and more. Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, has opened Virgin Hotels New Orleans in the city’s Warehouse District.
Ocean City, MDLodging

Real Hospitality Group Opens Two New York Hotels

OCEAN CITY, Maryland — Real Hospitality Group, an international hospitality management and investment company with offices in several locations, has opened the Four Points by Sheraton Flushing in Flushing, New York, and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodside Queens NYC in Woodside, New York. Both properties are owned by Century Development Group, an integrated real estate development company.
Tempe, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Crescent Hotels & Resorts opens Westin Tempe hotel

Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a hotel management company, recently announced the grand opening of Westin Tempe. The hotel at 11 E. Seventh St. in downtown Tempe has 290 guest rooms and 18 suites, and has Westin’s signature Heavenly Beds, according to a release. A state-of-the-art fitness center is accessible 24/7...
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Fake Products At Hilton Hotels In Turkey?

A LoyaltyLobby reader sent us a couple of photos of weirdly branded Crabtree & Evelyn-looking bathroom amenities that they had found at DoubleTree Istanbul Sirkeci hotel. Readers are encouraged to send us questions, comments, or opinions by email, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. We’ll try to cover them here several times a week.
LifestyleHotel Online

Millennium Hotels and Resorts Set to Open M Social Hotel Paris Opera

PARIS, OPERA – August 25, 2021 – Millennium Hotels and Resorts is marking M Social’s first outpost in Europe with the opening of M Social Hotel Paris Opera on 31 August. The new lifestyle offering will merge the elegance of the historical Parisian lifestyle with contemporary design, vibrant art and inviting rooms to create an enchanting retreat for guests to gather, work and discover all that Paris has to offer.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Week in Review, Aug. 16-20: Four Seasons, Virgin Hotels Now Open

NEW ORLEANS – Here are the week’s top business stories:. Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans is now open in the former headquarters of the World Trade Center building at the foot of Canal Street. In 2018, the hotelier began an approximately $450 million renovation of the circa 1968 structure, designed by architect Edward Durell Stone, in partnership with developers Carpenter & Company Inc. and Woodward Interests. “New Orleans is a destination that has long been on our wish list,” says Christian Clerc, Four Seasons president of global operations, in a press release. “We could not be more excited to introduce Four Seasons to this incredible community, and to share an authentic and memorable New Orleans experience with guests from near and far. The transformation of this truly iconic building is stunning, and serves as a wonderful addition to Four Seasons portfolio of exceptional properties.”
Artstravelweekly.com

New boutique hotel opens in Moscow

B.60, a Four Elements Hospitality boutique hotel, has opened in Moscow. Designed by Front Architecture, the 43-room, one-suite property features a modern decor, a lobby restaurant and meetings facilities. The hotel is located in the business and cultural center of the city, near such landmarks as the Bolshoi Theater, the...
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Shadi Suleman Named General Manager for the Four Seasons Hotel Doha

Four Seasons Hotel Doha announces the appointment of Shadi Suleman as the new General Manager. A familiar face in the Qatari capital, Suleman was previously the Hotel Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Doha, before moving to Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria in 2017 to elevate his career as General Manager. After achieving tremendous success on the Mediterranean, he’s decided to return to the Arabian Gulf.
LifestyleTime Out Global

A new hotel with a sky-high rooftop bar is opening in Melbourne’s CBD

In November, you’ll be able to book a stay at the first Oakwood Premier hotel in Australia. The luxurious 40-storey building overlooking the Yarra River will have 392 rooms and apartments, all-day dining and a rooftop bar boasting 360-degree views of the city. Inside the property, you’ll find a premium...
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

HVS Europe Hotel Transactions Bulletin Week Ending 27 August 2021

A summary of European hotel transactions provided by HVS. Hyatt to acquire Apple Leisure Group for $2.7 billion. US-hotel giant Hyatt has agreed to acquire luxury resorts operator Apple Leisure Group for $2.7 billion. Apple Leisure, owner of the Secrets, Dreams, Breathless, Zoëtry and Sunscape resort brands, will greatly increase Hyatt's share of the luxury resorts market as the global tourism industry emerges from the pandemic. Currently owned by US private equity groups KKR and KSL Capital Partners, who acquired the group from Bain Capital in 2016, Apple Leisure operates around 100 luxury resorts with 30,000 hotel rooms concentrated in all-inclusive properties in Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe, as well as a tour operations business. The acquisition, which will be funded through $1 billion of cash as well as a mixture of debt and equity financing, will increase Hyatt's European hotel portfolio by around 60%. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Reader Question: Devaluation Of Accor Points?

A LoyaltyLobby reader contacted us yesterday about an issue with redeeming Accor Live Limitless (ALL) points for stays in Brazil. Accor allows only 10% to 30% of the room rate redeemed using points. Readers are encouraged to send us questions, comments, or opinions by email, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. We’ll...
Worldhotelnewsresource.com

Kempinski Hotels to Open Their First Hotel in Brazil In 2024

A premiere for Kempinski Hotels: For the first time in the 125-year history of the international luxury hotel group, a resort with residences and a hotel in South American Brazil will complement its portfolio. Built in 1978 according to plans by Oscar Niemeyer´s disciple Edgar Graeff, two masters of modernism,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy