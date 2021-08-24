A 12-year-old killed after a crash in Chatham County; 41-year-old Madrina McCay faces multiple charges (Savannah, GA)

On Monday morning, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy on Johnny Mercer Boulevard.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place just after 7:30 a.m. when a driver veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree. The child’s mother, identified as 41-year-old Madrina McCay was driving the car and faces multiple charges.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A 12-year-old killed after a crash in Chatham County; 41-year-old Madrina McCay faces multiple charges

August 24, 2021