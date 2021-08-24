SRU recognizing 20th anniversary of 9/11 with educational and memorial events

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Commemorating the events of Sept. 11, 2001, is becoming more important, and it's not just because of milestones such as the upcoming 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. What was once an opportunity to mourn and reflect on the tragic events of 9/11 is now also a chance to educate people, and that's why Slippery Rock University is hosting nearly an entire week of 9/11 programming, Sept. 7-11. "We want students to learn about it because many college students either weren't alive or they were too young to remember it," said Jordan Titera, instructor of homeland and corporate security studies, who is an organizer of SRU's 9/11 events.