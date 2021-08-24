Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Peter Schiff: You Can Print Money But You Can’t Print Stuff

schiffgold.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs prices continue to spiral upward and the Federal Reserve maintains its inflationary monetary policy, a lot of people in the mainstream keep talking about inflation as a good thing. Peter Schiff said it seems like they’re trying to soften us up and make us willing to accept higher inflation. But as he explains in this clip from his podcast, these pundits are missing a fundamental truth — no matter how much money the Federal Reserve prints, it can’t print actual stuff.

schiffgold.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Schiff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Stimulus Bill#Real Wages#The Federal Reserve#African Americans#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
Related
Businessschiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: Jerome Powell Tapers the Taper Talk

Jerome Powell delivered his much-anticipated speech virtually during the Jackson Hole summit on Aug. 27. Peter Schiff talked about the speech during his podcast. Everybody expected a hawkish speech outlining the Fed’s plan to taper quantitative easing. Instead, Powell tapered the taper talk. The economic summit was titled “Macroeconomics in...
Businessschiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: Biden’s Rent Gambit

The “transitory” inflation swamping the country has stubbornly persisted into July. Producer prices posted a second straight 1% month-over-month increase, which brought the full-year number to a record 7.8%. Twelve-month US export prices rose 17.2%, and nearly 22% if the rate of the first seven months of 2021 were annualized. (I find it telling that those prices – which are subject to no after-the-fact data collection adjustments – are rising at a rate that is nearly triple the CPI).
Economyschiffgold.com

Jerome Powell’s Bad Economics

During a Q&A with students and teachers, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell praised the bad economics that drove the government response to the coronavirus pandemic. In this clip from his podcast, Peter Schiff breaks down everything Powell got wrong. During the Zoom event, Powell went out of his way to...
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Investor John Paulson who made $20bn by predicting 2008 financial crisis warns inflation could spiral out of control - and claims cryptocurrencies will prove to be 'worthless bubble'

An investor who made $20 billion betting on a housing crash ahead of the 2008 financial crisis believes cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are a 'worthless bubble' and encourages people to invest in gold in light of coming inflation. John Paulson, 65, made the comments on an episode of Bloomberg Wealth with...
BusinessFingerLakes1

Three reasons Americans can expect another round of stimulus checks this year

Stimulus checks this year from the federal government has propped up the American economy and supported citizens in need throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. While many economists worried the stimulus payments would lead to increased inflation and a depression-era collapse of the stock market, this has not been the case. With the Delta variant on the rise globally, people are wondering if they can expect another round of stimulus checks this year.
Businessthecentersquare.com

Former Fed official warns of imminent risk to stability of global financial system

(The Center Square) – Former Federal Reserve official Donald Kohn sounded the alarm about what he characterized as an imminent global financial crisis during a recent symposium on economic policy. “Dealing with risks to the financial stability is urgent,” he said during the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium last...
Income TaxPosted by
MarketRealist

What Happens When Social Security Runs Out?

Millennials and those in younger generations have been hearing for their entire lives that Social Security won't make it until they retire. According to a recent announcement from the U.S. government, Social Security insolvency might happen sooner than initially planned. Article continues below advertisement. What happens when Social Security runs...
Businessetftrends.com

Economic Data This Week Could Give Gold Prices a Bumpy Ride

Weak dollar or strong dollar, it all adds to the volatility of gold, and this week in particular could prove to be a bumpy ride with an outpouring of economic data ahead. To start the week’s trading session, the dollar decided to take a back seat while gold inched higher.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
BusinessWashington Examiner

The Federal Reserve is failing America

The debate over inflation is getting more intense. At the end of July, yearly price increases reached 5.4%, fueling a new round of debate between inflation doves and inflation hawks. Doves suggest price hikes are a temporary blip that will recede once the production bottlenecks caused by the pandemic resolve. Hawks think a plummeting dollar is here to stay, pointing to the massive increase in the money supply since 2020. We’re in the middle of the hottest economic controversy since the battle over the causes of the 2008 financial crisis.
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury Yields Fall Ahead of Employment Data

CHICAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Monday, ahead of the August employment report late this week and in the face of the possibility that the data could influence the economy. at which point the Federal Reserve will begin to reduce its asset purchases. * The...
Personal FinancePosted by
Daily Mail

Chase sends letter to General Flynn's wife telling her they're cancelling her card because she's a 'reputational risk' to the bank - then backtracks and claims it was an 'error'

Chase bank last week sent a letter to General Michael Flynn's wife informing her they were canceling her credit card because she posed a 'reputational risk' to the company, only to backtrack days later and claim it was an 'error'. Dated August 20, it was on a letterhead, with the...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

How Does the Federal Reserve Evaluate Policy? – James L. Caton

Since March 2020, the Federal Reserve has engaged in an unprecedented expansion of the balance sheet, which now stands at over $8 trillion. Another record has been set if you measure the balance sheet relative to the value of currency in circulation. As a fraction of the balance sheet, currency in circulation is just more than a quarter of its total value. The remaining liabilities include deposit accounts and borrowing by the Federal Reserve. These assets allow the Federal Reserve to prevent a majority of dollars from circulating and generating higher rates of inflation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy