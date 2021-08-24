Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Announces Settlement with SEC, Agrees to Pay $6M
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) (the "Company") today announced it has entered into a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), resolving a previously reported investigation into the Company's earnings per share calculations from 2014 to 2017. Under the terms of the settlement, the Company neither admitted nor denied the SEC's charges and agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $6.0 million.www.streetinsider.com
