Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Announces Settlement with SEC, Agrees to Pay $6M

 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) (the "Company") today announced it has entered into a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), resolving a previously reported investigation into the Company's earnings per share calculations from 2014 to 2017. Under the terms of the settlement, the Company neither admitted nor denied the SEC's charges and agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $6.0 million.

BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Files for up tp $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH), a health technology company, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Cue intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "HLTH".
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cinedigm (CIDM) Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that on August 27, 2021, it received a notice (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that it was no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") due to the failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Notice states that the Company is required to submit a plan to regain compliance with Rule 5250(c)(1) within 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, then Nasdaq can grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q to regain compliance.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Ardagh Group (ARD) Announces a Share-For-Share Exchange Offer to Acquire Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its intention to launch an exchange offer early next week to acquire all of its outstanding Class A Common Shares (the "AGSA Shares") in exchange for a portion of the shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) currently outstanding and held by AGSA. As previously announced, the AMPSA Shares commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 5, 2021, following the completion on August 4, 2021, of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement among AGSA, AMPSA and Gores Holdings V, Inc., with AGSA retaining an 82% ownership interest in AMPSA. In connection with the proposed exchange offer, AMPSA publicly filed today a registration statement on Form F-4.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

LerÃ¸y Seafood Group ASA: Green Bond Mandate Announcement and Fixed Income Investor Calls

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LerÃ¸y Seafood Group ASA, rated BBB (stable) by Nordic Credit Rating, has mandated Danske Bank and DNB Markets as Global Coordinators and Green Bond Advisors, and Danske Bank, DNB Markets and Pareto Securities as Joint Lead Managers, to arrange a series of fixed income digital investor meetings on 8 September 2021. One or more NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issues with tenors of 5 - 10 years, with preference for longer dated tenors, may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Khosla Ventures Acquisit For: Aug 31

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Delaware...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Focus Universal Inc (FCUV) Prices 2M Share Secondary Offering at $5/sh; Uplists to Nasdaq

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) today announced the pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 (the "Offering"). The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to total $10 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses payable by Focus Universal.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 425 Longview Acquisition Filed by: Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. HeartFlow Announces Enrollment of First Three Patients in FUSION Trial. National Health Care Institute of the Netherlands-supported study to evaluate role of...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (AFTR.U) Announces 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AFTR.U), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "AFTR.U" beginning August 12, 2021.
Economywealthmanagement.com

SEC Chairman Gensler Orders Review of Funds’ ESG Disclosures

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering more stringent disclosure requirements for investment funds amid concerns that some in the industry are making unfounded ESG claims. “Many funds these days brand themselves as ‘green,‘ ‘sustainable,‘ ‘low-carbon,’ and so on,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said on Wednesday, according...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Q3 Revs Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.23), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $89.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $82.31 million.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Chemours Co For: Aug 31

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported) (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) 1007 Market Street. Wilmington. ,. Delaware. ,. 19801. (Address of principal executive...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Iowa Staterejournals.com

Matthews closes sale of Hy-Vee grocery store in Iowa for $19.2 million

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services recently completed the sale of a Midwest grocery-store chain Hy-Vee for $19.2M at 2510 Southwest State St. in Ankeny, Iowa. The transaction was brokered by Senior Associate Robert Goldberg, Executive Vice President and National Director Ben Snyder and Market Leader Bill Pedersen. Matthews represented the...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Misses Q2 EPS by 35c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.48), $0.35 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $51 million versus the consensus estimate of $47.09 million.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Stellantis (STLA) to Acquire Auto Finance Company F1 Holdings for $285M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire F1 Holdings Corp., parent company to First Investors Financial Services Group, a leading independent auto finance company in the United States of America, in an all cash transaction for approximately $285 million, subject to adjustments for closing balance sheet and certain outstanding options (the "Transaction") from an investor group led by Gallatin Point Capital LLC ("Gallatin Point") and including affiliates of Jacobs Asset Management, LLC.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Performance Food Group (PFGC) Completes the Acquisition of Core-Mark

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (Core-Mark). The transaction creates a best-in-class convenience business within PFG's Vistar segment that includes the Core-Mark and Eby-Brown businesses. The expanded convenience business will continue to operate under Core-Mark and will be headquartered in Westlake, Texas with Eby maintaining ongoing operations in Naperville, Illinois. Scott McPherson will continue in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Core-Mark, and Tom Wake will continue as President and Chief Executive Officer of Eby-Brown, reporting to Mr. McPherson.

