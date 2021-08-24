Pre-Open Stock Movers 08/24: (CARA) (PANW) (CWH) Higher; (TBPH) (MCW) (VSCO) Lower (more...)
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CARA) 27% HIGHER; Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KORSUVA (difelikefalin) for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis .www.streetinsider.com
