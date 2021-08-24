Natural Alternatives International (NAII) Announces Acquisition of Manufacturing and Warehouse Facility

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares ("Offering"), with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $60 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The Offering equates to 200,000,000 of the Company's ordinary shares at a price of $0.30 per share. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.01 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for capital expenditure, general corporate and working capital needs. The ordinary shares are trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "METX". The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on September 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.