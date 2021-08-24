Natural Alternatives International (NAII) Announces Acquisition of Manufacturing and Warehouse Facility
Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, today announced the purchase of a 54,154 ft2 manufacturing and warehouse facility in Carlsbad, CA in a transaction that closed on August 20, 2021. This facility is scheduled to be retrofitted to become a dedicated high volume powder blending and packaging facility. This new facility will also provide NAI with additional raw material storage capacity to facilitate anticipated domestic sales growth.
