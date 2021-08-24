Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Natural Alternatives International (NAII) Announces Acquisition of Manufacturing and Warehouse Facility

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, today announced the purchase of a 54,154 ft2 manufacturing and warehouse facility in Carlsbad, CA in a transaction that closed on August 20, 2021. This facility is scheduled to be retrofitted to become a dedicated high volume powder blending and packaging facility. This new facility will also provide NAI with additional raw material storage capacity to facilitate anticipated domestic sales growth.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naii#Naii Rrb#Streetinsider Premium#Ft2#Wells Fargo Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Food & DrinksStreetInsider.com

Brinker International (EAT) Completes Acquisition of 23 Franchised Chili's Restaurants

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today, Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) completed the acquisition of 23 Chili'sÂ® Grill & Bar restaurants located in the Mid-Atlantic region from its 37-year franchisee, Chesapeake Foods, Inc. The transaction was funded with availability under Brinker's existing credit facility and is expected to be EPS and cash flow accretive in fiscal year 2022.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) and Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) Enter Exclusive License Agreement to Explore Foralumab

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUSÂ® genome editing platform, and Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, today announced an exclusive license agreement to explore Tiziana's foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb), as an agent to induce tolerance of allogeneic CAR T cells to potentially improve the clinical outcome of CAR T cell therapy.
StocksStreetInsider.com

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Announces $40M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) ("Intermex" or the "Company"), a leading money remittance services company, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $40 million of the Company's common stock.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

GreenLight Biosciences Announces Business Agreement With Environmental Impact Acquisition (ENVI)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GreenLight Biosciences, Inc. ("GreenLight"), a biotechnology company dedicated to making ribonucleic acid (RNA) products affordable and accessible for human health and agriculture, and Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "ENVI"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, have agreed to a business combination that will result in GreenLight becoming a publicly-listed company.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES H1 2021 RESULTS. H1 2021 results: Very strong growth with 156k commercial Idyllaâ„¢ cartridges sold, almost twice as high...
HobbiesStreetInsider.com

Trident Acquisitions (TDAC) Announces Target Lottery.com and Lottery.com Reiterates its 2021 Financial Projections

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) ("Trident") today announced that it has filed an updated investor presentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with its previously announced business combination with AutoLotto, Inc., doing business as Lottery.com.
StocksStreetInsider.com

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Announces $100M Stock Buyback Plan

DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Volta Industries, Inc.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR) ("TortoiseCorp II"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its shareholders voted ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Iowa Staterejournals.com

Matthews closes sale of Hy-Vee grocery store in Iowa for $19.2 million

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services recently completed the sale of a Midwest grocery-store chain Hy-Vee for $19.2M at 2510 Southwest State St. in Ankeny, Iowa. The transaction was brokered by Senior Associate Robert Goldberg, Executive Vice President and National Director Ben Snyder and Market Leader Bill Pedersen. Matthews represented the...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Declares $1.51 Quarterly Dividend; 4.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share, or $6.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (DTRTU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DTRTU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Philips completes sale of Domestic Appliances business to global investment firm Hillhouse Investment

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amsterdam, the Netherlands "“ Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has completed the sale of the Domestic Appliances business to Hillhouse Investment, a global investment firm. The results of this transaction, which Philips announced on March 25, 2021, will be reported under discontinued operations in the third quarter of 2021. Philips received cash proceeds after tax and transaction-related costs of approximately EUR 3 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) PT Lowered to $35 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Vikram Bagri lowered the price target on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) to $35.00 (from $39.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Q3 Revs Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.23), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $89.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $82.31 million.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Prices 200M Share Offering at $0.30/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares ("Offering"), with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $60 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The Offering equates to 200,000,000 of the Company's ordinary shares at a price of $0.30 per share. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.01 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for capital expenditure, general corporate and working capital needs. The ordinary shares are trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "METX". The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on September 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

nCino, Inc. (NCNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.02), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $63.7 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy