Xbox Adaptive Controller inventor says gaming accessibility has hit “a plateau”
Accessibility in video games has thankfully improved greatly in recent years, with developers and hardware manufacturers increasingly offering players with disabilities options ranging from colour-blind modes to modifiable inputs. However, a key figure in the creation of the Xbox Adaptive Controller, a bespoke and customisable controller to allow better physical access, has said efforts to further expand access have hit "a bit of a plateau".
