'Bellator 270: Gallagher vs. Mix' official for Nov. 5 in Dublin, adds 'Pitbull' vs. Queally rematch

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HsfN_0bbExhbx00

As expected, bantamweight contenders James Gallagher and Patchy Mix will face off in Ireland.

Promotion officials today announced the two will headline Bellator 270 on Nov. 5 at Dublin’s 3Arena. MMA Junkie previously reported the planned matchup.

Additionally, the card features a key lightweight rematch between top contenders Patricky Freire (23-10 MMA, 14-8 BMMA) and Peter Queally (13-5-1 MMA, 2-1 BMMA), whose first fight ended via doctor’s stoppage due to a cut.

Bellator has not held a show in Ireland since February 2020.

The first scheduled booking between the Gallagher (11-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) and Mix (14-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) was supposed to take place at Bellator 258 in May. However, Gallagher withdrew from the bout for undisclosed reasons. Mix instead faced UFC alum Albert Morales, whom he defeated via third-round submission.

After his win, Mix revealed that bad blood between him and Gallagher continued from the time of the cancellation until after the fight. Mix claimed Gallagher sent harassing direct messages on social media and mean-mugged him while at the event cornering his teammate Queally.

Gallagher, 24, rides a four-fight winning streak into the fight. Nine of his 11 wins have come via finish. He most recently competed in October when he submitted Cal Ellenor.

Meanwhile, Mix has won three of his four fights in Bellator including a 66-second submission of Ricky Bandejas. Eleven of Mix’s 14 wins have come inside the distance. His only career loss was a closely-contested decision loss to then-title holder Juan Archuleta in 2020.

The Bellator 270 lineup currently includes:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 5 p.m. ET)

  • James Gallagher vs. Patchy Mix
  • Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 1:30 p.m. ET)

