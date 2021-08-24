My Morning Jacket Readies First Studio Album in Six Years, Shares First Single

"I’m wrapping it up with such bad-b-tch energy,” says Chlöe Bailey of her upcoming solo debut album. Although the 23-year-old R&B singer has already scored millions of followers and four Grammy Award nominations alongside her best friend and sister, Halle Bailey, as the duo Chloe x Halle, she says that working on the project (of which she’s yet to reveal the name) on her own has been “the most liberated and happy that I have felt.” (She does, however, tease more new music from the duo as well. Plus, Chloe has earned an additional Grammy nod, boosting her personal nominations tally to five.)