Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Cotton: When to Terminate Irrigation

agfax.com
 8 days ago

Deciding when to stop irrigation is one of the key decisions in cotton production. In this article we explain the effects of terminating irrigation too early or too late, discuss the findings of recent research projects from Oklahoma and the region, and explain different factors that must be considered when deciding to terminate cotton irrigation.

agfax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Altus, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation Systems#Drip Irrigation#Oklahoma Cotton#Osu#Irrigations#Texas A M Agrilife#Nawf#Dd60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

Florida Peanuts: Most Fields Look 30-60 Days to Peak Maturity

The days keep ticking by as we progress through this 2021 crop year. As you can see in the aGDD Tracker below, most March and early April planted fields have reached or passed optimum maturity at this point. I recognize that planting dates that early are not standard for the Panhandle, and certainly not throughout Georgia and Alabama.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Lower on Crop Ratings

The cotton market is trading down Tuesday morning as USDA continues to signal a large crop in the making. Monday, post close, government tabulators pegged the 2021 Crop 70% good/excellent, which was down from its previous level of 71% good/excellent. Interestingly, the ten-year average stands at 47% good/excellent. Internally, Texas...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Possible Hurricane Impact on Cotton Crop

When Hurricane Ida hit this past weekend, it was just as crop reporting for the past week was being collected. So, it’s hard to say what impact the storm will have on crops like cotton. That was USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey, who has the latest numbers concerning the opening of...
Texas Stateagfax.com

Texas Plains Cotton: Lygus Remain Most Prominent Pest

Hot and dry week. That is just what the doctor ordered for the late, lush cotton fields that received so much rain last week but not what the grain fields trying to fill grain. It is hard to have it both ways, especially across the turnrow. As the crops are coming in a touch late, so it seems are several of the pests. There is still a lot of activity in our area fields and scouting remains paramount a bit longer in the season this year.
Ohio Stateagfax.com

Ohio: Soybean Aphids Might Be in Your Fields

Soybean aphids have always been around Ohio, but it has been a while since we have had many fields with high populations. Based on recent scouting, we have noticed increasing populations of soybean aphids. As we go into the critical growth stage of soybean, this is also the most important...
Agricultureagfax.com

Midwest Soybeans: Can Yields Hang On? – DTN

Soybeans are running out of steam in some fields in the northern and western Soybean Belt as September nears. With only about 1 to 2 inches of rain since June 1 in the central Kansas counties of Ellsworth and Russell, soybean plants are preparing to wrap up the season, carrying only the pods they can fill, said Craig Dinkel, a crop production and horticulture Extension agent at Kansas State University. Scouting trips there have uncovered aborted pods scattered between rows, and some pods may not fill fully, Dinkel said.
Arkansas Stateagfax.com

Arkansas Sorghum: Harvest Aids – Products and Application

As we approach grain sorghum harvest, many are considering using a harvest aid. There are pros and cons to using a harvest aid. The greatest benefits are that they can dry down green plant and or weed material to allow quicker, more efficient harvest. Harvest aids can also shut down...
Agriculturetamu.edu

Alternative crops provide grower options

Alternative crops like sunflowers and black-eyed peas experienced a mixed bag of production and market conditions this season, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. Some crops are showing their value within opportunistic growers’ portfolios, while others’ potential continues to rise as their popularity increases among consumers. Calvin...
Agricultureagfax.com

Shurley on Cotton: Strong Prices Continue – So Far with Few Hiccups

Most of the time, but not always, prices tend to trend down into the harvest months. It’s called seasonality and for that reason, farmers like to price some portion of their crop prior to harvest. How much varies from farmer to farmer and depends on how much risk he/she is willing to take on an unknown future.
California Stateagfax.com

California Pistachios: Irrigation – Mitigation Strategies for Drought

The San Joaquin Valley is in the midst of another drought and pistachio growers are bracing for another hot, dry growing season. Areas on the west side of San Joaquin Valley, got as little as 4 inches of precipitation from fall 2020 until April 2021. With such low moisture reserves, many growers may be seeing signs of stress early.
Agricultureagfax.com

Arkansas Peanuts: 3 Considerations for a Strong Finish to the Season

Based on USDA-FSA there were approximately 34,000 acres of peanut planted in Arkansas. This is 8% fewer acres than planted in 2020 (37,000). Some of this had to do with less-than-ideal plant stand and planting conditions in April/May. June was also a cooler than normal month, which was less than ideal for peanut production.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Futures Shift Higher Moving Into Sept.

Fundamentally, little has changed in the last couple of days in any livestock market, but traders stepped back into cattle and hog futures trade as the calendar page turned to September. Moderate short covering is seen through the morning with feeder cattle prices leading the complex higher midday Wednesday. Firm...
Agriculturegolfcourseindustry.com

Sollio Agriculture, Pursell build fertilizer coating plant

Sollio Agriculture and Pursell are forming a joint venture to build and operate a fertilizer coating plant in St. Thomas, Ontario dedicated to the production of advanced controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs). The project represents an investment more than $20 million Canadian. Sollio Agriculture is the agribusiness division of 100-year-old Sollio Cooperative...
Champaign County, ILWCIA

Saving Tomorrow’s Agriculture Resources (STAR) assists farmers with improved soil health

Michelle French shares details on the STAR program in Champaign County and believes farmers know how to farm… let them do their thing. Saving Tomorrow’s Agriculture Resources (STAR) is a FREE nationwide tool to assist farm operators and land owners in evaluating their nutrient and soil loss management practices on individual fields. STAR encourages farmers and landowners to use management practices and make decisions that will reduce the nutrient and soil losses on their fields, and in return, they are provided recognition with a field sign recognizing their level of commitment to conservation. Ultimately, this program will help reduce the nutrient and soil losses from farmland over larger areas, and specifically the various water sheds, while engaging key stakeholders from all corners of the agriculture sector – retail, commodity, agency, and farmers. In addition, the practices encouraged by STAR will also result in improved soil health.
Indiana Stateagfax.com

Indiana Sorghum: Sugarcane Aphid Reported In Southern Counties

The sugarcane aphid (Melanaphis sacchari), a relatively new pest of grain sorghum, forage sorghums, sudangrass, sorghum-sudangrass hybrids and Johnson grass, first detected in Indiana in 2016, is making its presence known primarily in southcentral and southwestern counties. Indiana is at the northern edge of its current range, so it is...
Panhandle, TXabc7amarillo.com

Loans available for growers to purchase irrigation equipment

PANHANDLE, Texas (KVII) — Starting next month, ag producers and farmers who live within the Panhandle Groundwater District can apply for a loan to purchase new irrigation equipment. Despite a delay from the pandemic, the low-interest loan can help growers get the most out of every drop of water. “People...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Focus on ag: 2021 crop yield expectations highly variable

August is typically the month of the year when the first producer survey yield estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture are released, as well as yield projections from major private forms. This yield data is gathered in a number of formats, including producer surveys, crop tours and satellite technology....
Georgia Stateagfax.com

Georgia: Cotton/Peanut Research Field Day, Tifton, Sept. 8

The Georgia Cotton Commission, Georgia Peanut Commission and the University of Georgia Extension Cotton and Peanut Teams, will co-sponsor a joint research field day on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Tifton, Georgia. The field day will start at 8:00 a.m. at the Tifton Campus Conference Center (TCCC) in the North...

Comments / 0

Community Policy