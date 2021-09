The owner of Geronimo the alpaca has urged prime minister Boris Johnson to intervene to quickly resolve the stand-off over the future of the animal. Helen Macdonald said environment secretary George Eustice has been refusing to talk to her for nearly three years and is asking the prime minister to speak to her. The alpaca has been sentenced to death after Ms Macdonald lost a last-ditch High Court bid to save him earlier this week. Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis but Ms Macdonald believes the tests are returning false positives and maintains the alpaca is...