Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Donald Driver’s Promise to Packers Fans Helped Open the Door for Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and James Jones

By Mike Thomas
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unlike many professional athletes, Donald Driver knew when it was time for him to step away from the game. The former Green Bay Packers standout wide receiver went the unselfish route after the 2012 season, which opened the door for the team’s younger stars, including Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and James Jones. He took that path after a promise he made to Packers fans.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

167K+
Followers
20K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Draft#Timberrattlers#The Packers Hall Of Fame#Pro Football Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLYardbarker

Rivers Gets Next Chance With Packers

The Green Bay Packers are thin at outside linebacker. Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith hasn’t practiced due to a back issue. Key backup and special-teams standout Randy Ramsey is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained on Monday. The Packers toyed with moving inside linebacker Kamal Martin but he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Packers' GM Admits Who Pulled Trigger On Trade With Texans

The story of how the Green Bay Packers went on the offensive to lure back reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers won't soon be forgotten. A vital tactic for Green Bay was to appease Rodgers by giving him power in personnel moves. The quarterback's first desire? Re-acquiring long-time Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Matt LaFleur sounds borderline unhappy with Jordan Love

After a shaky showing in the preseason finale, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded unhappy with Jordan Love. The Green Bay Packers pushed Aaron Rodgers into a higher level of discontent by trading up for Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft. The reigning league MVP has been open in his opinion that his showing last year derailed the team’s plan to replace him with Love heading into this year.
NFLNBC Sports

Packers sign Josh Avery

The Packers added a new defensive lineman to the roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of Josh Avery. There was no corresponding move needed to create space for Avery in Green Bay. Avery went undrafted out of Southeast Missouri State last year and signed with the Seahawks as...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Packers Are Keeping A Secret Before Their Season Opener

The Green Bay Packers are keeping a notable roster decision a secret ahead of their Week 1 season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Green Bay has yet to reveal its starting offensive line for the season opener. And the Packers will be keeping that decision a secret before Week 1.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Make Decision On David Bakhtiari

The Green Bay Packers will have to wait a little bit longer to have standout left tackle David Bakhtiari back protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blindside. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bakhtiari will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. The two-time first-team All-Pro will have to miss the Packers’ first six games.
Green Bay, WIPosted by
The Power Sweep

Kurt Benkert makes the cut in final 53-man roster prediction

Packers' seventh-round pick Kylin Hill battles for yardage against the Buffalo Bills.Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports. There’s really no such thing as the “final 53-man roster,” unless you count the players the Packers take into their very last game of the season. So let’s not call whatever roster the Packers end up with today the “final” 53. It’s an initial roster, one that will grow and change over the course of the next four or five months.
NFLYardbarker

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur opens up about Jordan Love's progress

Jordan Love was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. The front office made the bold choice with one clear objective in mind: ensuring that the former Utah State standout would serve as their heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers did not...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Devin White challenges Aaron Rodgers’ NFC Championship claim

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Devin White said Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers would have never ran into the end zone for a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoisted the Lombardi Trophy last year following their 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Of course, the Buccaneers had to get through a tough challenge from the Green Bay Packers, who could have potentially tied the game to send it to overtime had quarterback Aaron Rodgers run it into the end zone in the final minutes of the NFC Championship Game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy