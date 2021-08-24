Donald Driver’s Promise to Packers Fans Helped Open the Door for Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and James Jones
Unlike many professional athletes, Donald Driver knew when it was time for him to step away from the game. The former Green Bay Packers standout wide receiver went the unselfish route after the 2012 season, which opened the door for the team’s younger stars, including Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and James Jones. He took that path after a promise he made to Packers fans.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0