Citizens should make own choices on battling illnesses (Letters)

I attended the August Nestucca school board meeting on 8/11 along with about 30 other residents concerned about the mask mandate for school kids. There was testimony from those for and against the mandate. My position is that it should always be a matter of free choice but our governor doesn't feel that way. That's why it's a mandate taking our choice away. But...maybe parents really do have a choice. You see, if children aren't cooperative about wearing thier mask, there can be NO punitive action. No reprimand. No detention. No bullying! This directly from the literature put out by the OHA/OR dept. of Education: