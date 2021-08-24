Cancel
Citizens should make own choices on battling illnesses (Letters)

By Letters to the Editor
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The list is endless of how people “choose” their health care treatment for themselves and families. Acupuncture, aromatherapy, ayurveda, Chinese herbalism, chiropractic, homeopathy, naturopathy, osteopathy, reflexology, shiatsu, yoga, etc. are a few choices folks make for themselves, not state government. Allopathy (sulfa drugs and surgery) is simply another method mainly supported by the American Medical Association and Big Pharma who funds this allopathic approach, hence the production of vaccines.

