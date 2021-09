Netflix's Top 10 list of TV shows is the only place to figure out which shows are doing well on the streaming service and which aren't, because Netflix sure isn't going to tell you exact viewership numbers. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Monday, Aug. 9 still sees the teen fugitive drama Outer Banks and teen football drama All American in the top two spots once again, and the new Israeli thriller Hit & Run debuting at No. 3. Also new to the list at No. 8 is the greasy reality series Car Masters: Rust to Riches, which just released its third season.