When Music Says What Words Can't-This Innovative Technology Helps Bring People with Severe Epilepsy Closer to the Ones They Love
(BPT) - Fifteen-year-old Riley’s inner world is hard to penetrate. Two rare and severe conditions often characterized by seizures that are difficult to treat—Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)—have affected her cognitive ability, so she has never been able to speak. “It’s not easy to get to know someone who can’t talk,” her dad Tim says. “It teaches you to pay a lot more attention to little things.”www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0