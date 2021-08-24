Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

MN oil executive sentenced after stealing more than $930K from employer

By BringMeTheNews
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMYw6_0bbEwpFU00
Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

A former oil executive in Minnesota will spend more than two years in prison after he defrauded his employer out of more than $930,000.

Gregg William Johnson, 59, was charged in February with one count of wire fraud in connection to a scheme to steal from Chemstar Products Co. He pleaded guilty to the charge in March and was sentenced Monday, Aug. 23, to 27 months (2.25 years) in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint, from February 2014-July 2020, Johnson used his position as the chief financial officer of Chemstar Products to defraud the Minneapolis-based company, which specializes in products that assist in the oil drilling process.

Prosecutors allege Johnson converted company funds to himself by issuing checks from Chemstar Products' bank accounts for his own personal expenses, including credit card bills, personal insurance payments, mortgage payments, home renovations at his three different properties, and college tuition for his kids.

Johnson hid this scheme in various ways, the charges say, including falsifying the company president's signature, falsifying invoices, logging false expenditures and using different programs than the one the company used to issue checks.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Drilling#William Johnson#College Tuition#Wire Fraud#Mn#Chemstar Products Co#Chemstar Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Shakopee, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Charges: Shakopee couple used $18M Ponzi scheme to fund horse racing stable, other businesses

A couple from Shakopee is accused of running a nearly $18 million Ponzi scheme to fund their horse racing stable and their other businesses. The federal Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint in federal court last week against Jason Bullard, 57, and Angela Romero-Bullard, 49, the owners of Empire Racing Stables, accusing the couple of raising about $17.6 million from as many as 200 investors between 2007 to August 2021.
Public SafetyPosted by
Bring Me The News

Energy company CEO charged with theft-by-swindle totaling $1M

The former owner and CEO of a solar energy and thermal installation company has been charged with defrauding clients across Minnesota to the tune of more than $1 million. Michael Harvey, 41, of River Falls, is charged with "cheating" 53 clients out of more than $1 million by making "false promises" of installing solar panels via his company, Able Energy, in 2017 and 2018.

Comments / 0

Community Policy