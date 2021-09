London [UK], September 2 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday became the fastest batsman in the history of the game to register 23,000 international runs. Kohli achieved the feat in the opening session of the opening day of the fourth Test against England here at the Oval on Thursday. The Indian skipper took just 490 innings to register the feat while Sachin Tendulkar had taken 522 innings to achieve the same milestone. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had taken 544 innings to score 23,000 international runs.