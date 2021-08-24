Unconventional Uses for Botox You Didn’t Know Existed

If you're thinking about Botox injections, you might be interested to learn some obscure realities about it first. Botox injections take less than 15 minutes. With such a quick treatment time and no recovery needed, it's possible to fit Botox injections into even the busiest schedule. Scott Ennis, a worldwide renowned cosmetic surgeon and assisted him in the operating space for many years. Through all of this experience, Donna can recognize a person's anatomy that may result in this heavy brow and let you know if you are an excellent prospect for Botox or fillers or maybe it is time to consider something non-surgical. As we age, there will also be a time when injectables might no longer be our finest choice, and surgery becomes the much better option for us. Donna will stroll you through all of the subtleties both in the short and long term. A common factor our clients think about botulinum contaminant injections is to lower the fine lines and wrinkles that develop in time from common facial expressions. Because of the nature of Botox, injecting excessively can cause muscles to over-relax and trigger an unfavorable modification in look, mainly when applied to the forehead. Over-injecting in the forehead can trigger droopy eyebrows and excess eyelid skin. That's the opposite of what we want! There's no easy fix to the Botox has to wear away!