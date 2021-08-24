Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger – World’s Steepest Roller Coaster Coming to Six Flags Fiesta

From Summer 2022, fear and excitement will have a new definition! The world’s steepest dive roller coaster is coming to Six Flags Fiesta! Known as Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, the roller coaster is a themed ride that immerses riders in Dr. Diabolical’s story and her evil quest to create menacing creatures that frighten people. This roller coaster is a machine that stems from her evil intentions and efforts that she’s been taking for decades.