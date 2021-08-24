Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger – World’s Steepest Roller Coaster Coming to Six Flags Fiesta

sanantoniothingstodo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Summer 2022, fear and excitement will have a new definition! The world’s steepest dive roller coaster is coming to Six Flags Fiesta! Known as Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, the roller coaster is a themed ride that immerses riders in Dr. Diabolical’s story and her evil quest to create menacing creatures that frighten people. This roller coaster is a machine that stems from her evil intentions and efforts that she’s been taking for decades.

www.sanantoniothingstodo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Six Flags Fiesta Texas#Seaworld San Antonio#Roller Coaster#World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range, still...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

North Carolina student dies in school shooting, suspect in custody

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A North Carolina high school student was shot and killed on Wednesday by a fellow student, who was taken into custody hours after the incident, police said. Student William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem shortly after noon, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy