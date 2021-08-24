Cancel
MCOA Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, and provided an update on its recent acquisition and other corporate developments including its recent shift in business strategy as it expands into the Legalized Cannabis THC Industry.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

