SusGlobal's SusGro(TM) Organic Liquid Fertilizer Receives Lucintel's "2021 Product Innovation Award" in $200 Billion Industry

Th eSamsung 'Galaxy for the Planet' initiative is a new commitment being launched by the tech brand to help eliminate the use of single-use plastics from all its product packaging in the near future. The commitment will see the brand shifting to recycled materials across all its new mobile products by the year 2025. The brand will also push to minimize the amount of waste generates at mobile worksites to divert all waste from going to the landfill by 2025.