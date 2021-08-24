Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

SusGlobal's SusGro(TM) Organic Liquid Fertilizer Receives Lucintel's "2021 Product Innovation Award" in $200 Billion Industry

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. (' SusGlobal ') or (the ' Company ') (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that the Company is the recipient of the '2021 Product Innovation Award in the Fertilizer Market' for the Company's SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer which also serves the $16 billion organic segment of the $200 billion global fertilizer market.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Industry
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Fertilizer#Product Innovation#Organic Products#Productivity#Tm#Susglobal Energy Corp#Snrg#Company#The Circular Economy#Npk#The Financial Times#Twitter#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Economythedallasnews.net

Jonard Tools CableSaber (AST-200) Receives CI&M Innovators Award!

Official Announcement Made During BICSI Fall 2021 Conference & Exhibition. Elmsford, N.Y., Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - Jonard Tools is excited to announce that our CableSaber (AST-200) was recognized as one of the most innovative tools of the cabling industry by the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the cabling community recognized Jonard Tools as a Gold Level honoree.
Businessdallassun.com

Kidoz CEOs Talk and Research Published in Corporate Awareness Program

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the 'Company'), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced that the Q2 2021 Kidoz Research Report update from Fundamental Research Corp. titled ‘Ad Revenue up 196% YoY / Entering China' can be reviewed in full on the Company's website https://investor.kidoz.net/research/
Businessrock947.com

Footwear startup Allbirds touts ESG focus as it files for IPO

(Reuters) – Franklin Templeton-backed Allbirds said on Tuesday it has filed for a U.S. initial public offering, as the wool footwear maker looks to cash in on the growing global demand and investor interest for sustainable products. In the filing, Allbirds said it hopes to help pioneer a framework to...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Verte partners with Manifest on sustainable supply chain solution

It’s not often that consumers are willing to pay more for the same service. But that’s exactly what we’re seeing when it comes to shipping — more than half of 500 survey respondents say that they would pay 10% more for packaging and shipping practices that are more eco-friendly. Even amid pandemic-induced capacity constraints and increased demand, supply chain professionals are not shying away from sustainability in logistics.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Tech Brand Sustainability Commitments

Th eSamsung 'Galaxy for the Planet' initiative is a new commitment being launched by the tech brand to help eliminate the use of single-use plastics from all its product packaging in the near future. The commitment will see the brand shifting to recycled materials across all its new mobile products by the year 2025. The brand will also push to minimize the amount of waste generates at mobile worksites to divert all waste from going to the landfill by 2025.
IndustryMedagadget.com

The Period between 2020 to Innovatively Validate the Immunooncology Market (US$ 10 Billion)

The Immunooncology Market Share is expected to reach US$ 10 Billion at a CAGR of 12% between 2020. With the WHO at the helm of universal health coverage, all the communities across the globe are eligible to use curative, preventive, promotive, palliative, and rehabilitative health services of proper quality. In other words, qualitative healthcare would soon be the norm throughout.
Internetfreightwaves.com

GEODIS opening e-commerce facilities

Small e-commerce sellers are continually on the hunt for the right partner for their warehousing and logistics needs. 3PL GEODIS is expanding its eLogistics service to include four total facilities designed to accommodate e-commerce inventory stocking and shipping requirements for smaller brands. When all four locations are operational, GEODIS will be able to offer two-day shipping to 91% of the continental U.S. with standard shipping services.
Constructionalbuquerqueexpress.com

SusGlobal Retains Award Winning Architectural Firm ZAS to Design & Develop its Hamilton Organic Waste to Fertilizer Facility

Numerous awards for sustainable green design and development including LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) projects. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ('SusGlobal') or (the 'Company') (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that the Company has retained the award winning firm ZAS Architects to design and develop its recently purchased Hamilton facility.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Automation-as-a-service startup Rapid Robotics raises $36.7M

Rapid Robotics, a startup providing out-of-the-box automation solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has raised $36.7 million in a series B round co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with participation from NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners, and 468 Capital. The round, which values Rapid at $192.5 million post-money, brings the company’s total funding to date to $54.2 million.
SoftwareShareCast

Insig AI inks product development deal with CarVal

Asset management data science and machine learning technology company Insig AI announced on Tuesday that alternative investment manager CarVal Investors had entered into binding heads of terms to partner with it, to develop a new line of HY and IG ESG products, as part of the ‘CarVal Clean’ product line.
Industrymining.com

Prospect Mining Studio selects startups to pilot sustainability solutions

Vimson Group and Newlab’s Prospect Mining Studio announced Tuesday the 12 companies selected to participate in this year’s cohort, the Studio’s second since its launch in 2019. In January 2021, Prospect Mining Studio announced a global open call inviting startups from both within and outside the mining industry to apply...
IndustryTravelPulse

Contiki Launches Sustainability Initiative

Contiki, the social tour company for young adults, has released a new plan to achieve total carbon neutrality by as soon as next year. The tour company has aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainability goals and will work to offset carbon emissions of its over 350 trips in 2022 through investing in forest conservation in Australia, renewable energy in the U.S. and biogas energy in Thailand.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Wizeline Continues Accelerated Growth With Strategic Investment from CDPQ

Agreement from CDPQ to purchase a majority stake from Apax Digital Fund who will remain a shareholder following transaction. SAN FRANCISCO and MONTRÉAL (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Wizeline, a global technology services provider that partners with clients to build high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced an agreement for Caisse...
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Self-organizing Networks (SON), with the Market to Reach $7.5 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Self-organizing Networks (SON) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
EconomyAxios

Data Capability Product Owner

Barings’ is seeking a product owner to join its Digital Product Innovation team focused on our Enterprise Data, Data Science and Insights functional areas. The mission of this team is to build and enhance data and data insight capabilities through digital means by partnering with the digital product innovation product team to develop successful product strategies. The primary product emphasis rests on the portfolio of applications and services leveraged internally to conduct ongoing investment activities and business operations within a particular domain. This position will report to the Head of Digital Product Innovation.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Proptech Plentific secures $100m Series C funding for US expansion

The company plans to further develop its tech to boost digitalisation across the property and facilities management space. Property management and maintenance software company Plentific has raised $100m in Series C funding, led by new investors Highland Europe and Brookfield Technology Partners. Existing investors A/O PropTech and Target Global, as...
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

Higg provides a sustainability report for consumer products

The race is on to battle climate change in notable and impactful ways. While every citizen can help by reducing emissions and lowering their carbon footprint, the largest contributors to the problem are businesses. Even companies with good intentions when it comes to monitoring materials and manufacturing may be contributing to the problem more than they think. Higg is a technological solution to this problem that addresses the issue by providing a score for a product’s impact.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ('GlobeX' or the 'Company'), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement offering for a final tally total of 19,150,506 Units (as defined below) at a price of CA$0.33 per Unit for total gross proceeds, minus incoming bank wire fees of CA$6,295,940.43.

Comments / 0

Community Policy