SusGlobal's SusGro(TM) Organic Liquid Fertilizer Receives Lucintel's "2021 Product Innovation Award" in $200 Billion Industry
Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. (' SusGlobal ') or (the ' Company ') (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that the Company is the recipient of the '2021 Product Innovation Award in the Fertilizer Market' for the Company's SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer which also serves the $16 billion organic segment of the $200 billion global fertilizer market.www.dallassun.com
