Granite Creek Copper Intercepts 105 Meters of 1.18% Copper Equivalent Including 21.22 Meters of 2.55% CuEq at the Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Yukon, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its recently executed drill program at its 100% owned Bleka Gold Project (the "Project") in Norway. Seven drill holes were completed at the Project for a total of 1,474 meters. Six drillholes were designed to test extensions of the mineralized "Main Vein" at depth and along strike from the historic Bleka Mine (see Figure 1). A seventh hole targeted an outcropping quartz vein swarm located approximately one kilometer from the historic Bleka Mine (the Espelid target). Sienna's maiden drill program confirmed extensions of the vein systems along strike and at depth, and intersected multiple quartz veins with pervasive quartz-albite alteration halos and elevated gold and copper values.