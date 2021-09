FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The summer break is over and it’s time to hit the books again for Broward public school students. “We are so excited to have you coming in today. We’re here for you, we’re welcoming you with open arms, and have a great first day of school,” said Broward’s interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright. As they return to the classroom, they do so under a mask mandate. The first day of school comes as the state’s Board of Education voted in favor of penalizing the Broward and Alachua school districts for imposing their mask mandates. “We certainly hope that there...