Buffalo, NY

JCC mandating COVID vaccinations and masks for fall attendance

By WBFO-FM 88.7
wbfo.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delta variant and permanent approval by the Food and Drug Administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those age 16 and over are tightening virus controls at SUNY colleges and universities. The University at Buffalo on Monday announced the vaccination rule is in effect for students. If students don't...

