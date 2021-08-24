Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv TXC001-073-225-260100- /O.EXT.KSHV.FL.W.0134.000000T0000Z-210827T0000Z/ /NCST2.1.ER.210822T1500Z.210824T0930Z.210826T0600Z.NO/ 748 PM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Neches. * Until Thursday evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.2 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have livestock and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. Expect minor flooding of the boat ramp. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties.