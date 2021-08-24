Cancel
Essex County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 09:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-031-250000- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0026.000000T0000Z-210825T0000Z/ /LTFN4.1.ER.210824T1800Z.210824T1800Z.210824T1800Z.NO/ 922 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Little Falls. * Until this evening. * At 8:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.0 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 5.5 feet, The lower end of East-Holsman Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Portions of Hoffman Grove in Wayne sustain some nuisance flooding. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Low lying areas in the vicinity of Two Bridges in Wayne are flooded. The lower end of Bergen Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Lincoln Park, Wayne and Little Falls. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in the "Old" Wayne area of Wayne. The recycling center and Wagaraw Road ball field complex in Hawthorne begins to experience flooding. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.0 feet on 05/18/1990. Target Area: Essex; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Passaic River Little Falls 7.0 6.9 Tue 8 am EDT 6.6 5.9 5.2

alerts.weather.gov

