Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-251345- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0025.000000T0000Z-210825T1800Z/ /SIGN4.1.ER.210824T0252Z.210824T1645Z.210825T1200Z.NR/ 943 PM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River Above Singac. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 8.8 feet. * Flood stage is 8.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 8.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.4 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Portions of the Wayne Town Center parking lot begin to flood. Hobson Avenue and Riverlawn Drive in Wayne begin to flood. Fairfield Road, Fayette Avenue, and Riversedge Road in Wayne can flood as water backs up the Pompton River. Lincoln Boulevard in Lincoln Park can also flood due to backwater up the Pompton river. The Pequannock River Park also floods. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Passaic River Singac 8.5 8.8 Tue 8 pm EDT 8.1 7.1 6.4